WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

AUSTIN, Texas — Kimi Raikkonen earned his first win since 2013, and a good day from Ferrari at the U.S. Grand Prix frustrated Lewis Hamilton's bid to secure his fifth career Formula One championship on Sunday. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 680 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-US GRAND PRIX-VERSTAPPEN — Verstappen provides late-lap thrills at US Grand Prix. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SINGAPORE — Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina secured opening round-robin match wins at the WTA Finals on Sunday. SENT: 580 words, photos.

GUWAHATI, India — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit attacking hundreds as India beat West Indies by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series on Sunday. SENT: 640 words, photos.

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton substitutes Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun scored late in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday as the Toffees won their third straight Premier League game. SENT: 100 words, photos.

BARCELONA, Spain — Espanyol won its first away match of the season on Sunday to move second in a congested Spanish league. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 540 words.

MILAN — Mauro Icardi's stoppage-time header gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win over AC Milan in the city derby on Sunday but it could be left counting the cost of that victory after key midfielder Radja Nainggolan limped off in the first half. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 730 words, photos.

PARIS — Montpellier made it nine games unbeaten in the French league and moved up to third place after beating Bordeaux 2-0 on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 410 words.

BERLIN — Jonas Hofmann scored a classy hat trick to move Borussia Moenchengladbach to second place in the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win over visiting Mainz on Sunday, while Hertha Berlin was frustrated by VAR in the early game. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 300 words, photos.

ATLANTA — Atlanta United scored two first-half goals and held on for a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday, setting another Major League Soccer attendance record and securing a spot in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League. SENT: 770 words, photos.

CAIRO — The general assembly of the Egyptian Olympic Committee has ratified a two-year suspension of the chairman of Zamalek, one of Egypt's top soccer clubs. SENT: 210 words.

STOCKHOLM — Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek tennis player to win an ATP World Tour title when he beat Ernests Gulbis 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Stockholm Open on Sunday. SENT: 240 words, photos.

MOSCOW — Karen Khachanov breezed past Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-2 to win his third career ATP title at the Kremlin Cup on Sunday. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 220 words, photos.

RICHMOND, Virginia — Woody Austin knew Bernhard Langer was lurking throughout the final nine holes, and he did just enough to hold him off. By Hank Kurz Jr. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SHANGHAI — Danielle Kang shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win the LPGA Shanghai by two strokes for her second career title. SENT: 260 words.

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Sergio Garcia was on course to win a third Andalucia Valderrama Masters on Sunday when play was suspended due to heavy rain and the threat of lightning in southern Spain. SENT: 150 words.

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Opener Imrul Kayes scored a career-best 144 off 140 balls as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs in the first of their three-match ODI series on Sunday. SENT: 240 words.

CHICAGO — Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and the New England Patriots hung on to beat the Chicago Bears 38-31 Sunday when Kevin White got stopped at the 1 on a 54-yard pass from Mitchell Trubisky. By Andrew Seligman. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— FBN--WEEK 7-THE LATEST — Running updates.

— FBN--TITANS-NO REGRETS — Titans have no regrets over 2-point conversion attempt. By Mattias Karen. SENT: 530 words, photos.

US--FLORIDA-SHOOTING NEAR STADIUM

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Six people have been wounded in a possible gang-related shooting blocks from the Florida stadium where the NFL's Houston Texans played and defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, authorities said. SENT: 550 words.

BBO--WORLD SERIES LOOKAHEAD

For all their rich history — dating back to Babe Ruth on the mound — the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have rarely crossed paths heading into this World Series. By Ben Walker. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

— BBO--WORLD SERIES — Beloved in Boston, Roberts returns for World Series with LA. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 610 words, photos.

ANAHEIM, California — Brad Ausmus was named the Los Angeles Angels' manager on Sunday, moving from the front office to the dugout to replace longtime skipper Mike Scioscia. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 800 words, photo.

EVERETT, Washington — Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States broke the 200-point total for the first time in their long career together and won the ice dance gold medal at Skate America on Sunday. By Mark Moschetti. SENT: 660 words.

OYSTER BAY, New York — Charles Wang, a technology company founder and former owner of the New York Islanders hockey team, died Sunday. He was 74. SENT: 440 words, photos.

