Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Sunday that the Saudi government did not know how journalist Jamal Khashoggi had died, or where his body was.

When asked whether the body had been cut up — and where it was — al-Jubeir said that his government was working with Turkey to find out.

He added that the killing was a "rogue operation" and an "aberration," and promised that those responsible would be punished.

"We are determined to uncover every stone. We are determined to find out all the facts and we are determined to punish those who are responsible for this murder," al-Jubeir said in an interview with Fox News.

"There obviously was a tremendous mistake made and what compounded the mistake was the attempt to try to cover up. That is unacceptable in any government. These things unfortunately happen," al-Jubeir said.

Crown prince 'not aware'

The foreign minister added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — of whom Khashoggi has been highly critical — had not been aware of the killing.

Read more: Saudi Arabia: Powerful, but not omnipotent after Khashoggi affair

The Saudis have said Khashoggi was killed in a "fist-fight" at its consulate,having previously insisted that he had left the building. Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, had entered the consulate to seek the necessary paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would provide a full account of Khashoggi's death in a speech slated for Tuesday. Turkish officials have already said Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered by a 15-man squad that was sent from Saudi Arabia. They say they are in possession of audio and video evidence to back up the claim but have not released any proof.

Read more: 'The Saudis will find a scapegoat' for Khashoggi, says exiled prince

Turkish media on Sunday said 18 Saudi nationals had been arrested in connection with the case and that some 45 people in total had been summoned for investigation.

Later, Turkey said that Erdogan and US President Donald Trump had agreed in telephone talks that the circumstances leading to Khashoggi's death "should be clarified in all its aspects." According to Turkey's Anadolu news agency, the two leaders also discussed the conflict in Syria and US pastor Andrew Brunson, who earlier this month was acquitted of spying charges by a Turkish court.

Pressure mounts for clarification

At the same time, Germany, France and Britain urged Saudi Arabia to explain how Khashoggi had died at the country's consulate in Istanbul.

Read more: Could the Khashoggi case spell end for Saudi Crown Prince?

In a joint statement, the three countries said there was an "urgent need for clarification of exactly what happened." They added that the Saudi explanation needed to be backed by facts to be considered credible.

Echoing similar comments from other Western leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the Saudi explanation was insufficient and that the people responsible for Khashoggi's death "must be held accountable."

rc/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.