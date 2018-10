Sunday At Kungliga Tennishallen Stockholm, Sweden Surface: Hard-Indoor Purse: $708,100 (WT250) Singles Championship

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Championship

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara, Britain, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, 7-5, 7-6 (8).