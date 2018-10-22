MILAN (AP) — Mauro Icardi's stoppage-time header gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win over AC Milan in the city derby on Sunday but it could be left counting the cost of that victory after key midfielder Radja Nainggolan limped off in the first half.

Nainggolan hurt his ankle in a crunching tackle with Lucas Biglia and the Belgian is now a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League match at Barcelona.

The Derby della Madonnina was — as always — eagerly anticipated and even more so with both teams coming into the match on hot streaks.

Inter had won six straight between Serie A and the Champions League while Milan was on an eight-match unbeaten run between Serie A and the Europa League.

However, in a game of few clear chances, both sides appeared lethargic at times — especially during the second half. Both teams did have a goal disallowed while Stefan de Vrij hit the post for Inter.

Inter thought it had taken the lead in the 11th minute and Icardi celebrated as music was played over the stadium tannoy but it was ruled out for offside.

Inter had the better chances and Matteo Politano's effort was deflected narrowly past the upright while Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma did well to palm Ivan Perisic's header around his left post.

De Vrij went even closer but his volley came off the right post with Donnarumma stranded.

Milan had barely enjoyed a sight of goal before Mateo Musacchio had the ball in the back of the net three minutes from halftime but it was ruled out for offside.

Matias Vecino should have broken the deadlock moments later and the Uruguay midfielder had his head in his hands after ballooning the ball over from a great position.

The second half was an even cagier affair although Milan almost gifted Inter the lead when Biglia played a poor back pass, which took Donnarumma by surprise and the goalkeeper had to scramble to clear it.

Just as the match seemed certain to end 0-0, Icardi headed in Vecino's cross.

