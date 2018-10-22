RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have rallied in 15 states across Brazil in support of Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing front-runner in next week's presidential elections.

Bolsonaro won the first round of voting on Oct. 7 and polls show him ahead of the Workers' Party candidate Fernando Haddad in the Oct. 28 runoff.

In Rio de Janeiro, some 10,000 marched along Copacabana Beach Sunday wearing yellow T-shirts of Brazil's national soccer team, waving Brazilian flags and chanting: "Workers' Party Get Out."