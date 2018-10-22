A man yells after listening to the Brazil's anthem during a campaign rally for presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, of the far-right Social Liberal
Supporters of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, of the right-wing Social Liberal Party, rally in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, one wee
A Brazilian flag is waved by a supporter of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, of the far-right Social Liberal Party, from a truck carrying sound
A supporter of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, of the right-wing Social Liberal Party, carries a rosary during a campaign rally in Brasilia, Br
A man holds a sign that reads in Portuguese "Haddad with Lula behind the bars," referring to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is in jai
A man listens to Brazil's anthem during a campaign rally for presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, of the far-right Social Liberal Party, at Copacaba
People rally in support of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, of the far-right Social Liberal Party, backdropped by Sugarloaf Mountain in Copacaba
A girl holds a sign that reads in Portuguese "Long live Brazil. Him, yes. Vote Bolsonaro" during a campaign rally for presidential candidate Jair Bols
A man waves a Brazilian flag during a campaign rally for presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, of the far-right Social Liberal Party, in Copacabana,
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have rallied in 15 states across Brazil in support of Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing front-runner in next week's presidential elections.
Bolsonaro won the first round of voting on Oct. 7 and polls show him ahead of the Workers' Party candidate Fernando Haddad in the Oct. 28 runoff.
In Rio de Janeiro, some 10,000 marched along Copacabana Beach Sunday wearing yellow T-shirts of Brazil's national soccer team, waving Brazilian flags and chanting: "Workers' Party Get Out."