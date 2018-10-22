BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Chelsea 2, Man United 2
Wolverhampton 0, Watford 2
Man City 5, Burnley 0
West Ham 0, Tottenham 1
Cardiff 4, Fulham 2
Newcastle 0, Brighton 1
Bournemouth 0, Southampton 0
Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 1
|Sunday's Match
Everton 2, Crystal Palace 0
|Monday's Match
Arsenal vs. Leicester
|Friday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2
|Saturday's Matches
Blackburn 2, Leeds 1
Wigan 1, West Brom 0
Aston Villa 1, Swansea 0
Ipswich 0, QPR 2
Hull 1, Preston 1
Brentford 0, Bristol City 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 2
Reading 3, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Birmingham 1
Rotherham 1, Bolton 1
Derby 2, Sheffield United 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield United vs. Stoke
Birmingham vs. Reading
Norwich vs. Aston Villa
Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham
Swansea vs. Blackburn
QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Millwall vs. Wigan
|Saturday's Matches
Charlton 2, Barnsley 0
Shrewsbury 0, Sunderland 2
Wycombe 3, Scunthorpe 2
Doncaster 3, Gillingham 3
Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Peterborough 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Oxford United 0
Bradford 0, Rochdale 2
Southend 1, Coventry 2
Plymouth 2, Burton Albion 3
Blackpool 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Luton Town 2, Walsall 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley
Bristol Rovers vs. AFC Wimbledon
Charlton vs. Oxford United
Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town
Shrewsbury vs. Barnsley
Wycombe vs. Rochdale
Plymouth vs. Gillingham
Doncaster vs. Sunderland
Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion
Bradford vs. Coventry
Southend vs. Walsall
|Saturday's Matches
Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Northampton 0
Morecambe 0, Colchester 1
Swindon 0, Mansfield Town 0
Macclesfield Town 2, Carlisle 1
Yeovil 0, Tranmere Rovers 0
Bury 4, Notts County 0
Oldham 0, Port Vale 1
Stevenage 0, Crewe 1
Lincoln City 1, Cambridge United 1
Forest Green Rovers 1, Cheltenham 1
Grimsby Town 0, Exeter 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Bury vs. Newport County
Grimsby Town vs. Colchester
Lincoln City vs. Carlisle
Crawley Town vs. Exeter
Swindon vs. Cambridge United
Morecambe vs. Mansfield Town
Stevenage vs. Port Vale
Yeovil vs. Crewe
Oldham vs. Cheltenham
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County
Macclesfield Town vs. Northampton
Forest Green Rovers vs. Tranmere Rovers