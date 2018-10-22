|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|ch-Man City
|9
|7
|2
|0
|26
|3
|23
|Liverpool
|9
|7
|2
|0
|16
|3
|23
|Chelsea
|9
|6
|3
|0
|20
|7
|21
|Tottenham
|9
|7
|0
|2
|16
|7
|21
|Arsenal
|8
|6
|0
|2
|19
|10
|18
|Bournemouth
|9
|5
|2
|2
|16
|12
|17
|Watford
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|12
|16
|Everton
|9
|4
|3
|2
|15
|12
|15
|Wolverhampton
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|8
|15
|Man United
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|16
|14
|Leicester
|8
|4
|0
|4
|14
|12
|12
|Brighton
|9
|3
|2
|4
|10
|13
|11
|Burnley
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|17
|8
|West Ham
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|14
|7
|Crystal Palace
|9
|2
|1
|6
|5
|11
|7
|Southampton
|9
|1
|3
|5
|6
|14
|6
|Cardiff
|9
|1
|2
|6
|8
|19
|5
|Fulham
|9
|1
|2
|6
|11
|25
|5
|Huddersfield
|9
|0
|3
|6
|4
|18
|3
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|2
|7
|6
|14
|2
ch-Championship Winner
|Saturday, Oct. 20
Chelsea 2, Man United 2
Wolverhampton 0, Watford 2
Man City 5, Burnley 0
West Ham 0, Tottenham 1
Cardiff 4, Fulham 2
Newcastle 0, Brighton 1
Bournemouth 0, Southampton 0
Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 1
|Sunday, Oct. 21
Everton 2, Crystal Palace 0
|Monday, Oct. 22
Arsenal vs. Leicester 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Middlesbrough
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|7
|25
|Sheffield United
|13
|8
|1
|4
|22
|15
|25
|West Brom
|13
|7
|3
|3
|31
|18
|24
|Leeds
|13
|6
|5
|2
|23
|11
|23
|Derby
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|14
|21
|Norwich
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|16
|21
|Blackburn
|13
|5
|6
|2
|16
|16
|21
|Wigan
|13
|6
|2
|5
|15
|16
|20
|Nottingham Forest
|13
|4
|7
|2
|18
|15
|19
|Bristol City
|13
|5
|4
|4
|17
|14
|19
|Sheffield Wednesday
|13
|5
|4
|4
|20
|20
|19
|Brentford
|13
|4
|6
|3
|20
|15
|18
|Aston Villa
|13
|4
|6
|3
|21
|20
|18
|Birmingham
|13
|3
|8
|2
|14
|12
|17
|Swansea
|13
|4
|5
|4
|12
|10
|17
|QPR
|13
|5
|2
|6
|11
|19
|17
|Stoke
|13
|4
|4
|5
|17
|19
|16
|Bolton
|13
|4
|4
|5
|11
|16
|16
|Reading
|13
|3
|3
|7
|18
|21
|12
|Rotherham
|13
|3
|3
|7
|10
|20
|12
|Preston
|13
|2
|4
|7
|19
|25
|10
|Millwall
|13
|2
|4
|7
|14
|22
|10
|Ipswich
|13
|1
|6
|6
|11
|20
|9
|Hull
|13
|2
|3
|8
|11
|20
|9
|Friday, Oct. 19
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2
|Saturday, Oct. 20
Blackburn 2, Leeds 1
Wigan 1, West Brom 0
Aston Villa 1, Swansea 0
Ipswich 0, QPR 2
Hull 1, Preston 1
Brentford 0, Bristol City 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 2
Reading 3, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Birmingham 1
Rotherham 1, Bolton 1
Derby 2, Sheffield United 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 23
Sheffield United vs. Stoke 1845 GMT
Birmingham vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Norwich vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT
Swansea vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT
QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT
Millwall vs. Wigan 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, Oct. 24
Leeds vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT
Bristol City vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Preston vs. Brentford 1845 GMT
West Brom vs. Derby 1900 GMT
Bolton vs. Nottingham Forest 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|14
|10
|3
|1
|24
|11
|33
|Peterborough
|14
|8
|3
|3
|30
|20
|27
|Sunderland
|13
|7
|5
|1
|26
|13
|26
|Accrington Stanley
|14
|7
|5
|2
|18
|13
|26
|Barnsley
|13
|7
|4
|2
|26
|11
|25
|Doncaster
|14
|7
|4
|3
|24
|19
|25
|Luton Town
|14
|6
|4
|4
|21
|18
|22
|Walsall
|13
|6
|4
|3
|15
|14
|22
|Charlton
|13
|6
|3
|4
|21
|18
|21
|Coventry
|14
|6
|3
|5
|13
|14
|21
|Fleetwood Town
|14
|5
|5
|4
|21
|13
|20
|Southend
|14
|6
|2
|6
|18
|18
|20
|Blackpool
|12
|4
|7
|1
|14
|9
|19
|Burton Albion
|13
|5
|2
|6
|16
|17
|17
|Scunthorpe
|14
|4
|5
|5
|22
|29
|17
|Rochdale
|14
|4
|4
|6
|21
|28
|16
|Wycombe
|14
|3
|6
|5
|17
|21
|15
|Shrewsbury
|14
|2
|6
|6
|11
|15
|12
|Gillingham
|13
|3
|3
|7
|18
|25
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|14
|2
|5
|7
|9
|13
|11
|AFC Wimbledon
|14
|3
|2
|9
|10
|20
|11
|Oxford United
|14
|2
|4
|8
|13
|23
|10
|Bradford
|14
|3
|1
|10
|10
|22
|10
|Plymouth
|14
|1
|4
|9
|11
|25
|7
|Saturday, Oct. 20
Charlton 2, Barnsley 0
Shrewsbury 0, Sunderland 2
Wycombe 3, Scunthorpe 2
Doncaster 3, Gillingham 3
Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Peterborough 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Oxford United 0
Bradford 0, Rochdale 2
Southend 1, Coventry 2
Plymouth 2, Burton Albion 3
Blackpool 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Luton Town 2, Walsall 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 23
Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT
Charlton vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT
Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT
Wycombe vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT
Plymouth vs. Gillingham 1845 GMT
Doncaster vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT
Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe 1845 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT
Bradford vs. Coventry 1845 GMT
Southend vs. Walsall 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|28
|11
|32
|Exeter
|14
|8
|4
|2
|24
|12
|28
|Milton Keynes Dons
|14
|7
|6
|1
|17
|8
|27
|Newport County
|14
|8
|3
|3
|21
|24
|27
|Colchester
|14
|7
|4
|3
|29
|15
|25
|Tranmere
|14
|6
|6
|2
|17
|12
|24
|Bury
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|15
|22
|Crawley Town
|14
|7
|1
|6
|22
|19
|22
|Forest Green
|14
|4
|9
|1
|20
|13
|21
|Stevenage
|14
|6
|3
|5
|16
|14
|21
|Carlisle
|14
|6
|1
|7
|14
|17
|19
|Swindon
|14
|4
|6
|4
|17
|18
|18
|Mansfield Town
|12
|3
|8
|1
|16
|9
|17
|Yeovil
|13
|4
|5
|4
|20
|15
|17
|Oldham
|13
|4
|5
|4
|16
|13
|17
|Port Vale
|14
|5
|2
|7
|14
|19
|17
|Crewe
|13
|4
|3
|6
|13
|13
|15
|Morecambe
|14
|4
|1
|9
|14
|26
|13
|Northampton
|14
|2
|6
|6
|11
|20
|12
|Grimsby Town
|13
|3
|3
|7
|9
|18
|12
|Notts County
|13
|3
|3
|7
|16
|30
|12
|Cheltenham
|13
|2
|4
|7
|10
|19
|10
|Cambridge United
|14
|2
|3
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Macclesfield
|14
|1
|4
|9
|13
|25
|7
|Saturday, Oct. 20
Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Northampton 0
Morecambe 0, Colchester 1
Swindon 0, Mansfield Town 0
Macclesfield 2, Carlisle 1
Yeovil 0, Tranmere 0
Bury 4, Notts County 0
Oldham 0, Port Vale 1
Stevenage 0, Crewe 1
Lincoln City 1, Cambridge United 1
Forest Green 1, Cheltenham 1
Grimsby Town 0, Exeter 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 23
Bury vs. Newport County 1845 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Colchester 1845 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Carlisle 1845 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Exeter 1845 GMT
Swindon vs. Cambridge United 1845 GMT
Morecambe vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT
Stevenage vs. Port Vale 1845 GMT
Yeovil vs. Crewe 1845 GMT
Oldham vs. Cheltenham 1845 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County 1845 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Northampton 1845 GMT
Forest Green vs. Tranmere 1845 GMT