By  Associated Press
2018/10/22 01:39
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
ch-Man City 9 7 2 0 26 3 23
Liverpool 9 7 2 0 16 3 23
Chelsea 9 6 3 0 20 7 21
Tottenham 9 7 0 2 16 7 21
Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19 10 18
Bournemouth 9 5 2 2 16 12 17
Watford 9 5 1 3 13 12 16
Everton 9 4 3 2 15 12 15
Wolverhampton 9 4 3 2 9 8 15
Man United 9 4 2 3 15 16 14
Leicester 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
Brighton 9 3 2 4 10 13 11
Burnley 9 2 2 5 10 17 8
West Ham 9 2 1 6 8 14 7
Crystal Palace 9 2 1 6 5 11 7
Southampton 9 1 3 5 6 14 6
Cardiff 9 1 2 6 8 19 5
Fulham 9 1 2 6 11 25 5
Huddersfield 9 0 3 6 4 18 3
Newcastle 9 0 2 7 6 14 2

ch-Championship Winner

Saturday, Oct. 20

Chelsea 2, Man United 2

Wolverhampton 0, Watford 2

Man City 5, Burnley 0

West Ham 0, Tottenham 1

Cardiff 4, Fulham 2

Newcastle 0, Brighton 1

Bournemouth 0, Southampton 0

Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 1

Sunday, Oct. 21

Everton 2, Crystal Palace 0

Monday, Oct. 22

Arsenal vs. Leicester 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Middlesbrough 13 7 4 2 16 7 25
Sheffield United 13 8 1 4 22 15 25
West Brom 13 7 3 3 31 18 24
Leeds 13 6 5 2 23 11 23
Derby 13 6 3 4 17 14 21
Norwich 13 6 3 4 17 16 21
Blackburn 13 5 6 2 16 16 21
Wigan 13 6 2 5 15 16 20
Nottingham Forest 13 4 7 2 18 15 19
Bristol City 13 5 4 4 17 14 19
Sheffield Wednesday 13 5 4 4 20 20 19
Brentford 13 4 6 3 20 15 18
Aston Villa 13 4 6 3 21 20 18
Birmingham 13 3 8 2 14 12 17
Swansea 13 4 5 4 12 10 17
QPR 13 5 2 6 11 19 17
Stoke 13 4 4 5 17 19 16
Bolton 13 4 4 5 11 16 16
Reading 13 3 3 7 18 21 12
Rotherham 13 3 3 7 10 20 12
Preston 13 2 4 7 19 25 10
Millwall 13 2 4 7 14 22 10
Ipswich 13 1 6 6 11 20 9
Hull 13 2 3 8 11 20 9
Friday, Oct. 19

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2

Saturday, Oct. 20

Blackburn 2, Leeds 1

Wigan 1, West Brom 0

Aston Villa 1, Swansea 0

Ipswich 0, QPR 2

Hull 1, Preston 1

Brentford 0, Bristol City 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 2

Reading 3, Millwall 1

Stoke 0, Birmingham 1

Rotherham 1, Bolton 1

Derby 2, Sheffield United 1

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sheffield United vs. Stoke 1845 GMT

Birmingham vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Norwich vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT

Swansea vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Millwall vs. Wigan 1845 GMT

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Leeds vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Preston vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

West Brom vs. Derby 1900 GMT

Bolton vs. Nottingham Forest 1900 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 14 10 3 1 24 11 33
Peterborough 14 8 3 3 30 20 27
Sunderland 13 7 5 1 26 13 26
Accrington Stanley 14 7 5 2 18 13 26
Barnsley 13 7 4 2 26 11 25
Doncaster 14 7 4 3 24 19 25
Luton Town 14 6 4 4 21 18 22
Walsall 13 6 4 3 15 14 22
Charlton 13 6 3 4 21 18 21
Coventry 14 6 3 5 13 14 21
Fleetwood Town 14 5 5 4 21 13 20
Southend 14 6 2 6 18 18 20
Blackpool 12 4 7 1 14 9 19
Burton Albion 13 5 2 6 16 17 17
Scunthorpe 14 4 5 5 22 29 17
Rochdale 14 4 4 6 21 28 16
Wycombe 14 3 6 5 17 21 15
Shrewsbury 14 2 6 6 11 15 12
Gillingham 13 3 3 7 18 25 12
Bristol Rovers 14 2 5 7 9 13 11
AFC Wimbledon 14 3 2 9 10 20 11
Oxford United 14 2 4 8 13 23 10
Bradford 14 3 1 10 10 22 10
Plymouth 14 1 4 9 11 25 7
Saturday, Oct. 20

Charlton 2, Barnsley 0

Shrewsbury 0, Sunderland 2

Wycombe 3, Scunthorpe 2

Doncaster 3, Gillingham 3

Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Peterborough 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Oxford United 0

Bradford 0, Rochdale 2

Southend 1, Coventry 2

Plymouth 2, Burton Albion 3

Blackpool 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Luton Town 2, Walsall 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT

Charlton vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT

Wycombe vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

Plymouth vs. Gillingham 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe 1845 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT

Bradford vs. Coventry 1845 GMT

Southend vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 14 10 2 2 28 11 32
Exeter 14 8 4 2 24 12 28
Milton Keynes Dons 14 7 6 1 17 8 27
Newport County 14 8 3 3 21 24 27
Colchester 14 7 4 3 29 15 25
Tranmere 14 6 6 2 17 12 24
Bury 14 6 4 4 23 15 22
Crawley Town 14 7 1 6 22 19 22
Forest Green 14 4 9 1 20 13 21
Stevenage 14 6 3 5 16 14 21
Carlisle 14 6 1 7 14 17 19
Swindon 14 4 6 4 17 18 18
Mansfield Town 12 3 8 1 16 9 17
Yeovil 13 4 5 4 20 15 17
Oldham 13 4 5 4 16 13 17
Port Vale 14 5 2 7 14 19 17
Crewe 13 4 3 6 13 13 15
Morecambe 14 4 1 9 14 26 13
Northampton 14 2 6 6 11 20 12
Grimsby Town 13 3 3 7 9 18 12
Notts County 13 3 3 7 16 30 12
Cheltenham 13 2 4 7 10 19 10
Cambridge United 14 2 3 9 12 27 9
Macclesfield 14 1 4 9 13 25 7
Saturday, Oct. 20

Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Northampton 0

Morecambe 0, Colchester 1

Swindon 0, Mansfield Town 0

Macclesfield 2, Carlisle 1

Yeovil 0, Tranmere 0

Bury 4, Notts County 0

Oldham 0, Port Vale 1

Stevenage 0, Crewe 1

Lincoln City 1, Cambridge United 1

Forest Green 1, Cheltenham 1

Grimsby Town 0, Exeter 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Bury vs. Newport County 1845 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester 1845 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Carlisle 1845 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Exeter 1845 GMT

Swindon vs. Cambridge United 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Stevenage vs. Port Vale 1845 GMT

Yeovil vs. Crewe 1845 GMT

Oldham vs. Cheltenham 1845 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County 1845 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Forest Green vs. Tranmere 1845 GMT