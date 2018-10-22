WASHINGTON (AP) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the best-known comedic actresses of her generation, and now she's being recognized with the Mark Twain Award for lifetime achievement in comedy.

She's set to receive the 21st annual Twain prize Sunday night at Washington's Kennedy Center, with testimonials from Jerry Seinfeld, Stephen Colbert and 2010 Mark Twain recipient Tina Fey.

The 57-year-old Louis-Dreyfus emerged from Chicago's famed Second City comedy troupe before joining the cast of "Saturday Night Live." Her best-known role is her nine-year run as Elaine Benes on "Seinfeld." More recently, her work as Vice President Selina Meyer on "Veep" earned her six consecutive Emmy Awards.

Production on the upcoming seventh season of "Veep" was delayed as Louis-Dreyfus received treatment for breast cancer.

PBS will air the Twain event on Nov. 19.