SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Sergio Garcia was on course to win a third Andalucia Valderrama Masters on Sunday when play was suspended due to heavy rain and the threat of lightning in southern Spain.

The 2017 Masters winner will take a three-shot lead over Lee Westwood into Monday at the Real Club Valderrama.

Garcia had one birdie and one bogey over seven holes on the final round before play was halted. Westwood hit four birdies to move into second place.

Shane Lowry and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano are tied for third at four shots back.

Tournament officials reduced the event to 54 holes on Saturday after bad weather had forced several delays at the tournament hosted by Garcia, who won the event last year and in 2011.

Flash flooding in southern Spain on Sunday led to the death of a firefighter who was swept away by rushing waters.

