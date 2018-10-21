  1. Home
  2. World

Medicaid expansion becomes key issue in GOP-leaning states

By GRANT SCHULTE and GEOFF MULVIHILL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/21 23:27
FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, protesters block a street during a demonstration against the Republican bill in the U.S. Senate to replace fo

FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, protesters block a street during a demonstration against the Republican bill in the U.S. Senate to replace fo

In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, yard signs are stacked outside a public hearing in Lincoln, Neb., for Initiative 427, the Medicaid Expansion Initiative.

In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, yard signs are stacked outside a public hearing in Lincoln, Neb., for Initiative 427, the Medicaid Expansion Initiative.

In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, Amanda Gershon, of Lincoln, testifies at a public hearing in Lincoln, Neb., on Initiative 427, the Medicaid Expansion Ini

In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, Amanda Gershon, of Lincoln, testifies at a public hearing in Lincoln, Neb., on Initiative 427, the Medicaid Expansion Ini

In this March 13, 2018 photo, Nebraska state Sens. John Stinner of Gering, right, and Mark Kolterman of Seward follow debate in the Legislative Chambe

In this March 13, 2018 photo, Nebraska state Sens. John Stinner of Gering, right, and Mark Kolterman of Seward follow debate in the Legislative Chambe

FILE - In this Friday, July 7, 2017 photo, Tammie Jackson, and her husband, Travis, discuss their Medicaid program benefits at their home in Helena, M

FILE - In this Friday, July 7, 2017 photo, Tammie Jackson, and her husband, Travis, discuss their Medicaid program benefits at their home in Helena, M

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — For nearly a decade, opposition to former President Barack Obama's health care law has been a winning message for Republicans.

But this year, residents in several conservative states are bypassing legislatures that have refused to expand Medicaid, one of the pillars of Obama's health overhaul.

Voters in three Republican-dominated states — Idaho, Nebraska and Utah — will decide in November whether to expand the health insurance program to more lower-income Americans.

A ballot initiative in a fourth state, Montana, seeks to raise a tobacco tax to keep funding a Medicaid expansion that is set to expire.

Medicaid also has become a focal point for governor's races in states that did not accept the expansion, including in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.