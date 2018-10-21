TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Latest on a train derailment in Taiwan (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

The death toll has climbed to 18 and the injury toll has risen to 160 in a train derailment in Taiwan.

The Taiwan central government says the Puyuma express train was carrying more than 366 passengers from a suburb of Taipei toward Taitung, a city on Taiwan's southeast coast, when it went off the tracks late Sunday afternoon.

The National Fire Agency cited the Cabinet spokesman's office as saying 18 people were killed and 160 injured.

___

7:30 p.m.

Taiwan's railway administration says 17 people were killed and 101 injured after a train derailed.

The Puyuma express train was carrying more than 300 passengers toward Taitung, a city on Taiwan's southeast coast, when it went off the tracks on Sunday afternoon.

The railway administration, citing the fire department, said the 17 people died of cardiac arrest. The injured are being treated in four different hospitals.