TAIPEI (CNA) — State-run oil refiner CPC Corp., Taiwan revealed on Sunday that the quality of some of its 95 unleaded octane gasoline supplied by its refinery in Taoyuan was substandard.



The company said measures have been taken to control the damage, including the suspension of sales and provisions for compensation for affected customers.



CPC called a press conference earlier in the day to reveal that the gasoline supplied by the Taoyuan refinery to three CPC pumps in northern Taiwan failed to pass quality tests during the company's irregular spot checks at its gas stations around the country Oct. 16.



A probe was then launched, which found that the substandard gasoline was the result of an unstable additive produced at the refinery, CPC said, adding that the refinery also discovered an output problem on Oct. 1, Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.



Because the refinery's gasoline supply covers CPC-run and franchise gas stations in the northern Taiwan cities and counties of Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli, the company has instigated quality checks at all gas stations in those areas.



Any stations found to be selling substandard 95 unleaded have been ordered to stop sales and to replace the faulty fuel, the company said.



It also said that compensation will be made to the consumers and franchise stores that have suffered losses as a result of the incident.



At the press conference, CPC Chairman Tai Chein (戴謙) extended an apology to consumers and gave his assurance that the affected pumps will not resume sales until their storage tanks have been filled with verified standard gas.



The substandard product will not jeopardize any functions of vehicles, although the fuel gauge sensor could be affected by long-standing use of substandard fuel, Tai said.



CPC deputy chief executive of refining operations Hsin Chi-chin (辛繼勤) explained that when problematic gasoline is pumped into a gas tank, the sensor is exposed to erosion by the fuel and will eventually fail to function normally.



Because the substandard gasoline will not touch the vehicle's engine, it will not cause any safety problems, Hsin added.



Nevertheless, CPC will compensate victims for any losses incurred, Hsin said.



CPC Vice President Bi Su-chien (畢淑蒨) said that anyone who has bought 95 unleaded from CPC-run or franchise gas stations in Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli during the period from Oct. 1 and Oct. 21, and who have discovered that their fuel indicators are not working normally, can claim compensation.



A team has been formed to handle the verification of the damage and pay compensation, Bi said, noting that the service will begin on Oct. 22 and run through the end of the year.