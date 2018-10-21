Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 21, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;16;76%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Mostly sunny;36;27;NNW;11;41%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;A p.m. shower or two;23;15;A shower in the a.m.;24;17;E;9;67%;75%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;25;16;A shower or two;22;15;NNE;12;73%;83%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;17;10;Partly sunny;14;8;W;18;68%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;12;5;Cloudy and mild;9;2;N;10;79%;44%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;28;12;Abundant sunshine;27;12;SSE;9;27%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;11;0;Cloudy and colder;3;-6;NNW;15;67%;10%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds, nice;31;19;High clouds;31;22;E;12;55%;72%;5

Athens, Greece;Periods of sun;22;15;A shower or t-storm;21;16;N;14;74%;85%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;19;11;Sun and clouds;20;12;S;10;68%;9%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;27;18;Sunshine and humid;30;18;ENE;14;68%;20%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;24;Brief p.m. showers;31;23;WSW;7;73%;73%;9

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;28;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;E;11;57%;10%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;33;26;SSE;9;72%;83%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Lots of sun, nice;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;N;20;69%;25%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;17;6;Partly sunny;19;5;NW;13;46%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;13;7;Periods of sun;15;8;NNW;6;73%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Patchy fog, then sun;15;6;Spotty showers;12;5;WNW;12;78%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;17;10;A shower or two;18;9;NW;7;82%;69%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;17;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;NE;16;83%;78%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;13;4;Mostly sunny;15;6;NW;12;69%;29%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and delightful;17;7;A shower in the a.m.;14;5;NNE;14;71%;56%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;16;9;Variable clouds;18;5;E;11;52%;41%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;15;7;Mostly sunny;17;7;WNW;6;50%;16%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun, pleasant;22;15;Mostly sunny;24;12;SSE;11;56%;8%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Periods of rain;32;18;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;NW;8;28%;26%;12

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;20;10;Mostly cloudy;21;12;WNW;9;62%;15%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Lots of sun, warm;33;22;Clouds and sun, warm;34;23;NNE;13;27%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;Sunny and warmer;32;20;E;13;33%;7%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;25;20;A shower or t-storm;25;20;NNW;5;82%;82%;8

Chennai, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;Sun and clouds;32;23;NNE;14;64%;5%;6

Chicago, United States;Chilly with sunshine;10;5;Partly sunny;15;6;WNW;14;58%;4%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NE;9;77%;73%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;14;8;Periods of sun;12;8;W;19;64%;68%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;25;Partly sunny, breezy;30;26;N;26;76%;4%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;20;9;Clouds and sun, cool;19;10;ESE;9;56%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning sunny;33;23;Showers around;31;23;SSE;27;69%;70%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;31;18;Hazy sunshine;32;17;SW;12;35%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Nice with sunshine;23;6;Partly sunny;20;6;S;10;41%;11%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;NE;9;60%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;36;22;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;SW;8;60%;28%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;14;2;Periods of sun;12;7;W;17;75%;6%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;24;6;Sunny and delightful;22;5;NNE;7;26%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;22;18;Partly sunny, humid;22;18;ENE;15;89%;68%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;E;13;80%;79%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;E;15;35%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;15;68%;31%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds and fog;10;10;A little a.m. rain;11;2;W;23;83%;58%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;S;8;72%;63%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;29;23;Some sun, pleasant;28;23;E;11;69%;44%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny, breezy;31;23;ENE;24;69%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;33;20;Partly sunny;33;20;ESE;9;49%;16%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;29;14;Sunny and nice;30;13;N;11;38%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;19;14;Partial sunshine;19;15;NE;14;80%;35%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;25;Showers around;34;25;N;11;65%;87%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;28;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;N;14;51%;3%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;22;8;High clouds;22;8;NNE;10;33%;6%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and nice;24;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;4;W;6;18%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Lots of sun, warm;35;21;Hazy sun, very warm;36;24;NNW;11;31%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;24;12;Sunny;25;11;SW;10;52%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partial sunshine;39;27;Partly sunny;39;28;SSE;10;25%;8%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny;11;2;W;9;71%;10%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNE;10;68%;74%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;31;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;W;9;68%;73%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;34;23;Hazy sunshine;35;22;W;9;55%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;6;75%;85%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;4;A t-storm in spots;13;5;E;12;75%;69%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;14;80%;69%;8

Lima, Peru;Some sun;20;16;Cloudy;20;16;S;14;73%;31%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;23;14;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NNE;9;76%;50%;4

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;18;7;Mostly sunny, cooler;12;6;W;14;59%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;SSE;8;55%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SW;10;74%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;21;11;Partly sunny;24;11;NE;7;57%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;30;27;A morning shower;31;28;W;13;68%;72%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;35;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;SSW;9;69%;75%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;14;60%;24%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;13;NNW;25;43%;56%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers around;20;13;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;SSW;7;59%;66%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;25;Clouds and sun;29;24;NE;19;69%;44%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;11;-1;Partly sunny;10;2;WSW;11;62%;61%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;SSW;13;71%;34%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;22;14;Mostly sunny;21;13;SE;13;63%;26%;9

Montreal, Canada;Windy and colder;4;-3;Rain and drizzle;5;1;ENE;1;62%;79%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;8;1;Partly sunny;9;1;SW;12;53%;7%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;27;Hazy and very warm;36;26;NE;12;55%;2%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;27;13;An afternoon shower;26;14;ENE;19;46%;78%;10

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;9;3;Partly sunny, cool;12;8;SSW;12;50%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;26;16;Becoming cloudy;27;18;ENE;10;63%;29%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain this afternoon;7;0;Low clouds;2;-2;WSW;18;82%;74%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with sunshine;22;11;Mostly cloudy;23;14;E;6;52%;27%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;16;4;Mostly sunny;11;6;SSW;13;48%;64%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Windy and colder;3;-3;Rain and drizzle;7;0;NE;9;71%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;29;25;Showers around;29;25;E;12;79%;93%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NW;8;84%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;34;25;Partly sunny;35;25;ENE;13;65%;21%;9

Paris, France;Fog to sun;18;8;A little a.m. rain;15;4;NNE;15;70%;54%;1

Perth, Australia;Heavy p.m. showers;20;14;Variable cloudiness;19;10;SSE;16;53%;5%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, a shower;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SSW;6;70%;72%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;22;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;E;16;76%;73%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;E;8;53%;14%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;13;1;A shower in the p.m.;14;3;NNW;7;62%;80%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;More clouds than sun;21;5;Partly sunny;19;7;SSE;7;68%;40%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;20;12;Inc. clouds;21;12;N;14;50%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;25;15;Some sun, pleasant;26;16;SE;11;65%;26%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rather cloudy;30;24;A morning shower;30;25;SE;15;66%;78%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;5;3;A little rain;6;2;WNW;17;87%;68%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds and fog;11;7;Spotty showers;13;4;W;17;79%;63%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;23;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;ENE;13;60%;6%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;31;22;Abundant sunshine;34;22;SSE;11;19%;7%;6

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;24;10;Partly sunny;19;11;N;15;54%;5%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;11;7;A little a.m. rain;13;4;WNW;23;73%;84%;1

San Francisco, United States;Fog this morning;18;12;Sunny and cool;17;12;W;13;76%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;16;ENE;9;73%;70%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in places;30;25;E;16;73%;77%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;NNW;8;92%;30%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Heavy p.m. showers;21;11;Downpours;21;9;ENE;9;71%;90%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;10;Partly sunny, nice;26;10;SW;8;36%;7%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;23;A passing shower;30;23;N;14;76%;58%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;24;13;A t-storm in spots;26;11;E;7;72%;44%;4

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;17;8;Mostly sunny, nice;18;9;ESE;5;72%;14%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;22;6;Mostly sunny;20;7;SW;5;59%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;22;17;Rain and drizzle;20;17;SSE;10;81%;80%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;33;25;A shower or t-storm;32;24;WNW;5;72%;82%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;17;7;Cloudy;16;5;ESE;12;69%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;30;24;A shower in places;30;25;ENE;15;74%;71%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;12;8;Mostly sunny;11;5;WSW;20;59%;73%;2

Sydney, Australia;A passing shower;20;15;Mostly sunny;23;17;N;17;56%;2%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;Partly sunny;30;21;ESE;9;63%;44%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds and fog;12;8;A little a.m. rain;13;5;WNW;28;77%;67%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and delightful;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;NE;9;32%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning cloudy;24;12;Clouds and sun, mild;21;12;NNW;7;60%;40%;3

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;24;15;Clouds and sun;24;14;E;10;33%;33%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Partly sunny;32;23;ESE;7;40%;2%;5

Tirana, Albania;Becoming cloudy;26;13;Spotty showers;23;15;ENE;8;69%;92%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;14;ESE;11;54%;3%;4

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower, windy;6;4;Mostly cloudy;11;6;WSW;18;63%;16%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Humid with some sun;25;21;Showers around;27;19;NNW;12;66%;95%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;25;17;Showers around;22;16;NW;19;75%;62%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Thickening clouds;8;-5;Partial sunshine;4;-8;SSW;14;58%;12%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing and mild;18;7;Partly sunny;18;9;NE;5;63%;3%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;12;5;Mostly sunny;14;7;NW;9;55%;29%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm around;32;24;NE;8;69%;65%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and fog;11;2;Showers around;12;2;WNW;16;62%;82%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;14;2;A shower in the p.m.;13;3;NW;10;72%;80%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;17;11;Turning sunny;19;12;N;15;72%;3%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;Rain and a t-storm;27;24;E;9;90%;89%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;21;9;Not as warm;19;7;E;4;65%;44%;2

