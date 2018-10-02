TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 17 people have been killed and at least 137 others injured in a train derailment in Yilan County (宜蘭).



The Puyuma express train, headed for Taitung (台東), had a total of 366 passengers onboard when it came off the tracks close to Su’ao (蘇澳鎭).

According to Taiwan Railways Administration, the derailment occurred at 4.50 p.m. today (Oct. 21). Eight carriages came off the tracks in total, with the fifth completely overturned. Photographs captured by Central News Agency depict the wreckage.



(Image courtesy of CNA)





(Image courtesy of CNA)

Police and emergency services were on the scene immediately, reports detail, tending to the injured and examining the wreckage for signs of more survivors. The injured have been sent to various hospitals throughout the area.

President of the Legislative Yuan, Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), has expressed condolences to the victims in an open letter on his Facebook page. The DPP politician asks for everyone's thoughts and prayers.

Magistrate of Yilan County, Chen Chin-te (陳金德), said the cause of the accident is still to be identified. Yilan County Fire Department have been dispatched to the scene and instructed to continue searching for more people killed or potentially still trapped in the wreckage. Rescue work will continue overnight.