TOKYO (AP) — Japanese author Haruki Murakami says he enjoys writing novels because he doesn't even know where they end up.

Murakami, hosting a special radio show, said he follows ideas that pop up as he writes. He says it's no fun to write a story with an ending already decided.

Murakami made the comment during Sunday's "Murakami Radio," a pre-recorded show broadcast only in Japan. It was his second this year after the August show made a huge success.

A best-selling novelist, Murakami is as avid listener and collector of music that plays a key role in his stories.

His latest novel, "Killing Commendatore," recently hit U.S. bookstores.

Murakami began writing while running a jazz bar in Tokyo. His 1987 romantic novel "Norwegian Wood" established him as a young literary star.