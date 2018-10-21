Kid-sized Tesla Model S to tour Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Having entered the Taiwanese market approximately two years ago, the Silicon Valley based electric car brand Tesla Motors announced a test drive tour in the country for its top-selling product, Model S, but this time just for children.

Created by Radio Flyer in cooperation with Tesla, the Model S for Kids is the only kid ride-on car that uses ‘flight speed’ lithium-ion technology, with maximum speeds of up to 10 kilometers per hour, according to the U.S. toy manufacturer.

Even though most miniature version of brand cars are battery-powered, the kid-sized Tesla, which is designed just like the original, is probably going to make a special appeal to both children and parents.

According to Tesla Taiwan, the tour begins in Taichung City (台中) from Oct. 20 to 23. The test drive in Taipei City is scheduled for Nov. 18. The last stop of the tour is in Kaohsiung City, between Dec. 1 and 2.



More information can be found on Tesla’s website.