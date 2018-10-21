TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taihu Brewing (臺虎精釀) has released a new craft beer with an empty label to support marriage equality. To promote the release, the company held a White Party, pictured below, in Xinyi District's Chuoyinshi (啜飲室Landmark) on Oct. 20.



The White Party was held at Chuoyinshi (image by Taiwan News/Lyla)

Participants wearing white enjoyed special deals. There was also music and a cotton candy stall on site.

The Taiwanese brewery is famous for blending flavorful natural ingredients into its products. To support marriage equality in the countdown to Taiwan LGBT Pride 2018, Taihu launched a lychee-flavored craft beer with a blank label. The brewery say the design was chosen because "love has no label"; also the name given to the product.

The combination of sweet and sour flavors in Love Has No Label brings about the feeling of falling in love, according to the brewery.



Love Has No Label lychee-flavored beer (image by Taihu Brewing)

Additionally, Taihu Brewing has launched a specially-designed cotton T-shirt featuring the Love Has No Label can. Part of the proceeds from all Love Has No Label products will be donated to charity.



Love Has No Label T-Shirt (image by Taihu Brewing)