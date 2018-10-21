TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman won a NT$600,000 (almost US$20,000) court case on Friday (Oct. 19) after facing years of physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.



Taipei District Court ruled on Friday that a woman surnamed Yang, who accused her ex-boyfriend of lying about his marriage to another woman and forcing her to have two abortions during their relationship, was entitled to NT$600,000 from the accused.

Yang originally sought NT$1 million (about US$330,000) in damages from her ex-boyfriend, surnamed Tao, for the pain she suffered. According to the ruling, Yang said she began dating Tao in 1996, but they later parted ways. The two got back together in 2014 and subsequently moved in together, resuming their relationship as before.

However, Tao began to date another woman in 2015, and they married secretly in 2016, without Yang knowing.

Tao continued his relationship with Yang until June 2017, when he texted her to confess that he was already married. The man then told Yang their relationship was over, according to the court document.

Yang had two abortions during the period from when she and Tao rekindled their relationship in 2014 to when they split in 2017, according to the ruling.

Presiding judges said that abortions can be taxing on the wellbeing of the individual undergoing the process, and that it was evident Yang only committed to having two abortions because Tao's influence.

Yang had additionally been hospitalized due to self-mutilation, which is evident of the severity of her mental suffering, the judges reasoned.

The ruling can still be appealed upon evidence contrary to Yang's claims.