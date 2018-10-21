Taiwanese documentaries claimed both the first and second places in the features and shorts categories of the 11th Chinese Documentary Festival in Hong Kong.



"Father (紅盒子)," directed by Yang Li-chou (楊力州), won the best feature film, which tells the story of the father-and-son relationship of puppet master Li Tien-lu (李天祿).



There were two runners-up in the features category this year, won by "Love Talk (幸福定格)" and "The Family in Sinkhole (天坑人家)." The former, made by Shen Ko-shang (沈可尚), puts marital relationships into focus, while the latter is directed by Yao Zubiao (姚祖彪) from China, showing the cross-generation conflict caused by tourism in a small village in China's Yunnan Province.



Wu Wen-rui (吳文睿) won the best short film with "Funeral Video (告別進行式)," in which an elderly man prepares a life-in-review film for his own funeral. "Echo in the Valley (誰在山上唱歌)" by Ke Yuan-ching (柯妧青) gained second place in this category.



There were 113 documentaries from Taiwan, Hong Kong, China and other various from other regions submitted for the documentary festival, competing in four categories -- features, shorts, Hong Kong Selection and International Selection.