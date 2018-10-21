BERLIN (CNA) — Taiwanese badminton ace Chou Tien-chen (周天成) cruised past his Danish opponent on Saturday to advance to the Denmark Open men's singles final.



Amid loud cheers of encouragement for Anders Antonsen, his opponent from the host country, Chou faced an uphill battle at the beginning of the match, particularly as Antonsen scored six points after breaking a 12-12 tie. Chou ended up losing the first game 19-21.



However, Chou managed to come from behind and knock out his Danish opponent in the second game 21-11 and the deciding third game 21-12.



Chou will then face Kento Momota of Japan in the men's singles final on Sunday to fight for his fourth title of this year.



Chou beat Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in the final of the German Open in March, and then defeated compatriot Hsu Jen-hao (許仁豪) to secure the men's singles title at the 2018 Singapore Open in July.



In September, Chou clinched his third men's singles title of the year at the Korea Open by defeating Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia in two straight games.

