HOUSTON (AP) — Astros second baseman Jose Altuve had surgery on his right knee, one day after Houston was eliminated by Boston in the AL Championship Series.

Altuve was the AL MVP in 2017, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 24 homers and 81 RBIs as the Astros won their first World Series title.

He was on the disabled list for the first time this year, missing 21 games while sidelined from July 28 to Aug. 21. Altuve hit .316 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs and manager AJ Hinch said the six-time All-Star was playing pretty much on one leg during the postseason.

Altuve batted .250 with two RBIs in the five-game loss to the Red Sox, who will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Houston announced the operation on Saturday and did not say where it took place Friday. The Astros said he is expected to be ready for spring training.

