Explore contemporary photography from Taiwan and around the world at Taipei Photo 

The photography exhibition is open until Oct. 31

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/21 12:54
The 2018 Taipei Photo is opened on Oct. 20 (Source: CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2018 Taipei International Photography Exhibition (Taipei Photo) opened Saturday (Oct. 20) at Chiang Kai-shek (CKS) Memorial Hall in Taipei. Nearly 780 photos from local and foreign photographers are currently on display.

The theme of this year's exhibition is “borderless.” Organizers hope visitors can broaden their scope of vision through enjoying the images that capture moments in daily life and explore potentials and possibilities for the future. 

The exhibition, curated by nearly a dozen professional photographers, covers a wide range of topics, including geographic regions Latin America and Northeast Asia, contemporary photography in Taiwan, photojournalism, and celebrity photography.

In addition to the exhibition at CKS Memorial Hall, the Chinese Culture University’s School of Continuing Education building, the Taipei City Arts Promotion Office, and 20 private cafes and galleries around Taipei are also exhibiting photography to promote the idea that we can encounter art everywhere in life.

The exhibition is open until Oct. 31. For more information, please refer to CKS Memorial Hall website and the exhibition's Facebook page.

► The 2018 Taipei Photo exhibition is opened at the CKS Memorial Hall on Oct. 20 (Source: TSPAC)
Taiwanese photography
Taipei Photo
CKS Memorial Hall

