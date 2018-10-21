TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As seasonal northeasterly winds die down, sunny weather will prevail across Taiwan before Tuesday (Oct. 23) according to Central Weather Bureau.

On Sunday, high temperatures are expected to reach 27 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, Yilan (宜蘭) and Hualien (花蓮) counties. Temperatures will rocket to above 30 degrees in central and southern Taiwan as well as Taitung County (台東).

However, forecasters warned, fluctuations between day and night temperatures will become more noticeable.

Mountainous areas will experience occasional showers but weather will generally be stable, sunny and dry.

Northern Taiwan may be hit by brief showers on Thursday when seasonal winds pick back up, forecasters added.