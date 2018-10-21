KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Parliamentary elections in Afghanistan have entered into a second day following violence and chaos that caused delays and interruptions on the first day of polling.

Independent Elections Commission Chairman Abdul Badi Sayat says over 3 million people out of 8.8 registered voters cast their ballots on Saturday. The biggest turnout was in Kabul and the lowest in southern Uruzgan province.

Polling on Sunday continues in 401 voting centers, including 45 in Kabul.

Twenty-seven civilians and 11 Afghan security forces were killed and more than 100 others wounded in nearly 200 attacks on election day across the country.