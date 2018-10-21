All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 9 6 3 0 12 34 30 Montreal 7 4 1 2 10 24 19 Tampa Bay 6 4 1 1 9 22 15 Ottawa 7 4 2 1 9 28 25 Boston 7 4 2 1 9 26 21 Carolina 8 4 3 1 9 26 25 New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 22 14 Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 20 20 Columbus 7 4 3 0 8 23 26 Washington 7 3 2 2 8 29 28 Buffalo 8 4 4 0 8 18 23 Philadelphia 8 4 4 0 8 30 33 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 19 16 Florida 6 1 2 3 5 21 25 N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 24 Detroit 8 1 5 2 4 19 36 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 7 6 1 0 12 24 15 Colorado 8 5 1 2 12 29 19 Anaheim 7 5 1 1 11 21 15 Winnipeg 8 5 2 1 11 24 20 Chicago 7 4 1 2 10 27 26 Minnesota 8 4 2 2 10 22 24 Vancouver 7 4 3 0 8 23 23 Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 26 23 San Jose 7 3 3 1 7 22 20 Edmonton 5 3 2 0 6 13 16 Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 15 20 Dallas 7 3 4 0 6 19 21 St. Louis 7 2 3 2 6 21 24 Los Angeles 8 2 5 1 5 15 28 Arizona 7 2 5 0 4 11 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Florida 6, Washington 5, SO

Minnesota 3, Dallas 1

Nashville 5, Calgary 3

Saturday's Games

Colorado 3, Carolina 1

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 5, Los Angeles 1

Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Chicago 4, Columbus 1

Ottawa 4, Montreal 3, OT

Detroit 4, Florida 3, OT

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.