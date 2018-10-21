|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|34
|30
|Montreal
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|24
|19
|Tampa Bay
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|22
|15
|Ottawa
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|28
|25
|Boston
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|26
|21
|Carolina
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|25
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|14
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|20
|20
|Columbus
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|26
|Washington
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|29
|28
|Buffalo
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|18
|23
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|30
|33
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|16
|Florida
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|21
|25
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|18
|24
|Detroit
|8
|1
|5
|2
|4
|19
|36
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|24
|15
|Colorado
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|29
|19
|Anaheim
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|21
|15
|Winnipeg
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|24
|20
|Chicago
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|27
|26
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|22
|24
|Vancouver
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|23
|Calgary
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|26
|23
|San Jose
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|22
|20
|Edmonton
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|13
|16
|Vegas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|15
|20
|Dallas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|21
|St. Louis
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|21
|24
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|15
|28
|Arizona
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|11
|17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Florida 6, Washington 5, SO
Minnesota 3, Dallas 1
Nashville 5, Calgary 3
|Saturday's Games
Colorado 3, Carolina 1
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 5, Los Angeles 1
Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
Chicago 4, Columbus 1
Ottawa 4, Montreal 3, OT
Detroit 4, Florida 3, OT
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.