Dadaocheng ranked 3rd most popular destination for international visitors in Taipei

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/21 10:43
A chain coffee shop in a refurbish old residence is liked man visitors (photo courtesy of TPEDOIT)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The historic neighborhood of Dadaocheng has been recognized by international visitors as the third most visited destination in Taipei, according to a recent survey targeting international visitors conducted by Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT).
 
The results of the survey show tourists between 40 and 49 years old constitute the largest group of Dadaocheng visitors (24.7%), followed by the group 50 to 59 years old (23.4%). The historical district is also frequented by younger visitors between the ages 20-29 (21%) and 30-39 (20.8%).
 
“Statistics show that the number of visitors served by the Dadaocheng Tourist Information Center in August of 2018 grew by 22% when compared to the figures from the same period in 2017,”.the TPEDOIT said in a press release.

“An employee at the center surnamed Chang pointed out that the Xiahai City God Temple is popular among young female visitors from Japan who are looking for potential spouses, while other tourists are attracted by the historical buildings in the neighborhood.”

The Dadaocheng International Art Festival is taking place in the historic area from today through Oct. 31, boasting numerous activities. The TPEDOIT encourage tourists to visit the neighborhood during this period.  

Dadaocheng Wharf (photo courtesy of TPEDOIT)

Eateries in front of Cihsheng Temple in  Dadaocheng is liked by gluttons (photo courtesy of TPEDOIT)

Xiahai City God Temple (photo taken from Wikimedia Commons)
Dadaocheng
Xiahai City God Temple

