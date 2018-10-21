|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|34
|30
|Montreal
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|24
|19
|Boston
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|26
|21
|Ottawa
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|28
|25
|Carolina
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|25
|Tampa Bay
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|10
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|14
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|20
|20
|Columbus
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|26
|Washington
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|29
|28
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|30
|33
|Buffalo
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|18
|23
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|16
|Florida
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|21
|25
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|18
|24
|Detroit
|8
|1
|5
|2
|4
|19
|36
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|24
|15
|Colorado
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|29
|19
|Anaheim
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|21
|15
|Winnipeg
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|24
|20
|Chicago
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|27
|26
|Vancouver
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|23
|Calgary
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|26
|23
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|17
|20
|San Jose
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|22
|20
|Edmonton
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|13
|16
|Vegas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|15
|20
|Dallas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|21
|St. Louis
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|21
|24
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|15
|28
|Arizona
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|11
|17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Florida 6, Washington 5, SO
Minnesota 3, Dallas 1
Nashville 5, Calgary 3
|Saturday's Games
Colorado 3, Carolina 1
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 5, Los Angeles 1
Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
Chicago 4, Columbus 1
Ottawa 4, Montreal 3, OT
Detroit 4, Florida 3, OT
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.