National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/21 09:25
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 2 0 1.000
Boston 1 1 .500 1
New York 1 1 .500 1
Philadelphia 1 1 .500 1
Brooklyn 1 2 .333
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 1 1 .500
Miami 1 1 .500
Orlando 1 1 .500
Washington 0 1 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 2 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000
Detroit 1 0 1.000 ½
Indiana 2 1 .667 ½
Chicago 0 1 .000
Cleveland 0 2 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 2 0 1.000
San Antonio 1 0 1.000 ½
Memphis 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 0 1 .000
Houston 0 1 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 1 0 1.000
Portland 1 0 1.000
Utah 1 1 .500 ½
Minnesota 1 1 .500 ½
Oklahoma City 0 2 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 2 0 1.000
Phoenix 1 0 1.000 ½
L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 1
L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000
Sacramento 0 2 .000 2

___

Friday's Games

Charlotte 120, Orlando 88

Brooklyn 107, New York 105

Memphis 131, Atlanta 117

Minnesota 131, Cleveland 123

New Orleans 149, Sacramento 129

Toronto 113, Boston 101

Milwaukee 118, Indiana 101

Golden State 124, Utah 123

L.A. Clippers 108, Oklahoma City 92

Saturday's Games

Indiana 132, Brooklyn 112

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.