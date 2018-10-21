United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|23
|3
|8
|77
|72
|34
|Louisville
|19
|6
|9
|66
|71
|38
|Pittsburgh
|15
|5
|14
|59
|47
|26
|Charleston
|14
|6
|14
|56
|47
|34
|New York Red Bulls II
|13
|8
|13
|52
|71
|59
|Bethlehem Steel
|14
|12
|8
|50
|56
|41
|Indy
|13
|11
|10
|49
|45
|42
|Nashville
|12
|9
|13
|49
|42
|31
|North Carolina
|13
|13
|8
|47
|60
|50
|Ottawa
|13
|15
|6
|45
|31
|43
|Charlotte
|10
|12
|12
|42
|44
|57
|Tampa Bay
|11
|15
|8
|41
|44
|44
|Penn
|9
|15
|10
|37
|38
|47
|Atlanta 2
|7
|17
|10
|31
|37
|72
|Richmond
|6
|24
|4
|22
|30
|80
|Toronto II
|4
|24
|6
|18
|42
|77
|Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orange County
|20
|8
|6
|66
|70
|40
|Sacramento
|19
|7
|8
|65
|47
|32
|Phoenix
|19
|9
|6
|63
|63
|38
|Real Monarchs
|19
|12
|3
|60
|55
|47
|Reno
|16
|7
|11
|59
|56
|38
|Portland II
|17
|13
|4
|55
|58
|49
|Swope Park Rangers
|15
|11
|8
|53
|52
|53
|Saint Louis
|14
|9
|11
|53
|44
|38
|San Antonio
|14
|12
|8
|50
|45
|48
|OKC Energy
|12
|15
|7
|43
|43
|46
|Colorado Springs
|11
|17
|6
|39
|36
|39
|Fresno
|9
|13
|12
|39
|44
|38
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|12
|14
|38
|36
|42
|LA Galaxy II
|10
|17
|7
|37
|60
|67
|Las Vegas
|8
|19
|7
|31
|50
|74
|Seattle II
|6
|21
|7
|25
|40
|71
|Tulsa
|3
|19
|12
|21
|36
|77
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Friday, October 19
Phoenix 3, Portland II 0
|Saturday, October 20
Nashville 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
Reno 1, Real Monarchs 0
Bethlehem Steel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II 1, Charleston 0
Indy at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.