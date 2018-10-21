NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Celtics are giving Gordon Hayward a night off to rest his surgically repaired left ankle.

Hayward is sitting out the Celtics' game Saturday against the New York Knicks on their second night of back-to-back games.

Coach Brad Stevens says there wasn't a plan to sit Hayward out of the second night of consecutive games, but the forward was feeling general soreness coming off Boston's loss in Toronto on Friday.

Hayward has averaged 12 points in the first two games after breaking his ankle in the opening minutes of last season.