|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|33
|26
|2-2-0
|4-0-0
|2-1-0
|Montreal
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|15
|3-1-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|Boston
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|26
|21
|3-0-0
|1-2-1
|3-0-0
|Carolina
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|25
|2-1-1
|2-2-0
|2-0-1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|18
|10
|4-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Columbus
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|22
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|14
|4-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|20
|20
|2-1-1
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|Washington
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|29
|28
|3-1-1
|0-1-1
|1-1-1
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|30
|33
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Ottawa
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|24
|22
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|16
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|13
|22
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|18
|24
|2-2-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-1
|Florida
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|18
|21
|0-2-0
|1-0-2
|0-0-1
|Detroit
|7
|0
|5
|2
|2
|15
|33
|0-1-1
|0-4-1
|0-4-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|24
|15
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Colorado
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|29
|19
|2-0-1
|3-1-1
|1-0-0
|Anaheim
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|21
|15
|2-0-1
|3-1-0
|2-0-1
|Winnipeg
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|19
|17
|3-0-1
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Chicago
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|23
|25
|1-1-1
|2-0-1
|2-0-1
|Calgary
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|26
|23
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Vancouver
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|23
|1-0-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|17
|20
|2-0-2
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|San Jose
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|22
|20
|1-1-0
|2-2-1
|1-1-0
|Edmonton
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|13
|16
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|21
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Vegas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|15
|20
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|14
|23
|1-1-1
|1-3-0
|0-0-1
|Arizona
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|8
|12
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|St. Louis
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|17
|23
|1-2-1
|0-1-1
|0-1-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Florida 6, Washington 5, SO
Minnesota 3, Dallas 1
Nashville 5, Calgary 3
|Saturday's Games
Colorado 3, Carolina 1
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.