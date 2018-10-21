BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Chelsea 2, Man United 2
Chelsea: Antonio Rudiger (21), Ross Barkley (90).
Man United: Anthony Martial (55, 73).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Wolverhampton 0, Watford 2
Watford: Etienne Capoue (20), Roberto Pereyra (21).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Man City 5, Burnley 0
Man City: Sergio Aguero (17), Bernardo Silva (54), Fernandinho (56), Riyad Mahrez (83), Leroy Sane (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
|West Ham 0, Tottenham 1
Tottenham: Erik Lamela (44).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Cardiff 4, Fulham 2
Cardiff: Joshua Murphy (15), Bobby Reid (20), Callum Paterson (65), Kadeem Harris (87).
Fulham: Andre Schurrle (11), Ryan Sessegnon (34).
Halftime: 2-2.
|Newcastle 0, Brighton 1
Brighton: Beram Kayal (29).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Bournemouth 0, Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 1
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (24).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Blackburn 2, Leeds 1
Blackburn: Danny Graham (2), Darragh Lenihan (70).
Leeds: Mateusz Klich (45).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Wigan 1, West Brom 0
Wigan: Josh Windass (74).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Aston Villa 1, Swansea 0
Aston Villa: Tammy Abraham (8).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Ipswich 0, QPR 2
QPR: Dean Gerken (14, og.), Tomer Hemed (45, pen.).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Hull 1, Preston 1
Hull: Jarrod Bowen (85, pen.).
Preston: Louis Moult (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Brentford 0, Bristol City 1
Bristol City: Niclas Eliasson (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 2
Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (5).
Norwich: Timm Klose (61, 84).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Reading 3, Millwall 1
Reading: Yakou Meite (28, 87), Sam Baldock (45, pen.).
Millwall: Murray Wallace (34).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Stoke 0, Birmingham 1
Birmingham: Che Adams (82).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Rotherham 1, Bolton 1
Rotherham: Will Vaulks (57).
Bolton: Christian Doidge (85).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Derby 2, Sheffield United 1
Derby: Craig Bryson (1), Jack Marriott (77).
Sheffield United: Chris Basham (41).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Charlton 2, Barnsley 0
Charlton: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (8, 52).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Shrewsbury 0, Sunderland 2
Sunderland: Omar Beckles (58, og.), Luke O'Nien (84).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Wycombe 3, Scunthorpe 2
Wycombe: Dominic Gape (27), Fred Onyedinma (53), Craig Mackail-Smith (90).
Scunthorpe: Ryan Colclough (1), George Thomas (7).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Doncaster 3, Gillingham 3
Doncaster: John Marquis (51), Mallik Wilks (67), Paul Taylor (90).
Gillingham: Barry Fuller (7), Tom Eaves (25), Max Ehmer (88).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Portsmouth: Oliver Hawkins (50).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Peterborough 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (11).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Bristol Rovers 0, Oxford United 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bradford 0, Rochdale 2
Rochdale: Ian Henderson (83, pen., 90, pen.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Southend 1, Coventry 2
Southend: Tom Hopper (68).
Coventry: Jordi Hiwula (20), Jodi Jones (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Plymouth 2, Burton Albion 3
Plymouth: Freddie Ladapo (9, 35).
Burton Albion: Kyle McFadzean (19, 84), Lucas Akins (39).
Halftime: 2-2.
|Blackpool 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Blackpool: Curtis Tilt (7), Marc Bola (84).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Luton Town 2, Walsall 0
Luton Town: Glen Rea (20), Jorge Grant (55).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1
Crawley Town: Joe Maguire (1), Filipe Morais (64, pen.), Ollie Palmer (72), Ashley Nathaniel-George (79).
Newport County: Jamille Matt (59).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Milton Keynes Dons 1, Northampton 0
Milton Keynes Dons: Kieran Agard (44).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Morecambe 0, Colchester 1
Colchester: Courtney Senior (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Swindon 0, Mansfield Town 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Macclesfield Town 2, Carlisle 1
Macclesfield Town: Michael Rose (79, pen.), Peter Vincenti (83).
Carlisle: Ashley Nadesan (50).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Yeovil 0, Tranmere Rovers 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bury 4, Notts County 0
Bury: Nicky Maynard (11), Dominic Telford (18), Jay O'Shea (65, pen.), Nicky Adams (88).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Oldham 0, Port Vale 1
Port Vale: Tom Pope (37, pen.).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Stevenage 0, Crewe 1
Crewe: Jordan Bowery (61).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Lincoln City 1, Cambridge United 1
Lincoln City: Matt Rhead (6).
Cambridge United: Jevani Brown (11).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Forest Green Rovers 1, Cheltenham 1
Forest Green Rovers: Joseph Mills (75).
Cheltenham: Tyrone Barnett (26).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Grimsby Town 0, Exeter 0
Halftime: 0-0.