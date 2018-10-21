  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/10/21 03:11
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Chelsea 2, Man United 2

Chelsea: Antonio Rudiger (21), Ross Barkley (90).

Man United: Anthony Martial (55, 73).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wolverhampton 0, Watford 2

Watford: Etienne Capoue (20), Roberto Pereyra (21).

Halftime: 0-2.

Man City 5, Burnley 0

Man City: Sergio Aguero (17), Bernardo Silva (54), Fernandinho (56), Riyad Mahrez (83), Leroy Sane (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

West Ham 0, Tottenham 1

Tottenham: Erik Lamela (44).

Halftime: 0-1.

Cardiff 4, Fulham 2

Cardiff: Joshua Murphy (15), Bobby Reid (20), Callum Paterson (65), Kadeem Harris (87).

Fulham: Andre Schurrle (11), Ryan Sessegnon (34).

Halftime: 2-2.

Newcastle 0, Brighton 1

Brighton: Beram Kayal (29).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bournemouth 0, Southampton 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 1

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (24).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship
Blackburn 2, Leeds 1

Blackburn: Danny Graham (2), Darragh Lenihan (70).

Leeds: Mateusz Klich (45).

Halftime: 1-1.

Wigan 1, West Brom 0

Wigan: Josh Windass (74).

Halftime: 0-0.

Aston Villa 1, Swansea 0

Aston Villa: Tammy Abraham (8).

Halftime: 1-0.

Ipswich 0, QPR 2

QPR: Dean Gerken (14, og.), Tomer Hemed (45, pen.).

Halftime: 0-2.

Hull 1, Preston 1

Hull: Jarrod Bowen (85, pen.).

Preston: Louis Moult (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Brentford 0, Bristol City 1

Bristol City: Niclas Eliasson (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 2

Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (5).

Norwich: Timm Klose (61, 84).

Halftime: 1-0.

Reading 3, Millwall 1

Reading: Yakou Meite (28, 87), Sam Baldock (45, pen.).

Millwall: Murray Wallace (34).

Halftime: 2-1.

Stoke 0, Birmingham 1

Birmingham: Che Adams (82).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rotherham 1, Bolton 1

Rotherham: Will Vaulks (57).

Bolton: Christian Doidge (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Derby 2, Sheffield United 1

Derby: Craig Bryson (1), Jack Marriott (77).

Sheffield United: Chris Basham (41).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League One
Charlton 2, Barnsley 0

Charlton: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (8, 52).

Halftime: 1-0.

Shrewsbury 0, Sunderland 2

Sunderland: Omar Beckles (58, og.), Luke O'Nien (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wycombe 3, Scunthorpe 2

Wycombe: Dominic Gape (27), Fred Onyedinma (53), Craig Mackail-Smith (90).

Scunthorpe: Ryan Colclough (1), George Thomas (7).

Halftime: 1-2.

Doncaster 3, Gillingham 3

Doncaster: John Marquis (51), Mallik Wilks (67), Paul Taylor (90).

Gillingham: Barry Fuller (7), Tom Eaves (25), Max Ehmer (88).

Halftime: 0-2.

Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Portsmouth: Oliver Hawkins (50).

Halftime: 0-0.

Peterborough 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (11).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bristol Rovers 0, Oxford United 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Bradford 0, Rochdale 2

Rochdale: Ian Henderson (83, pen., 90, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Southend 1, Coventry 2

Southend: Tom Hopper (68).

Coventry: Jordi Hiwula (20), Jodi Jones (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Plymouth 2, Burton Albion 3

Plymouth: Freddie Ladapo (9, 35).

Burton Albion: Kyle McFadzean (19, 84), Lucas Akins (39).

Halftime: 2-2.

Blackpool 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Blackpool: Curtis Tilt (7), Marc Bola (84).

Halftime: 1-0.

Luton Town 2, Walsall 0

Luton Town: Glen Rea (20), Jorge Grant (55).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two
Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1

Crawley Town: Joe Maguire (1), Filipe Morais (64, pen.), Ollie Palmer (72), Ashley Nathaniel-George (79).

Newport County: Jamille Matt (59).

Halftime: 1-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Northampton 0

Milton Keynes Dons: Kieran Agard (44).

Halftime: 1-0.

Morecambe 0, Colchester 1

Colchester: Courtney Senior (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Swindon 0, Mansfield Town 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Macclesfield Town 2, Carlisle 1

Macclesfield Town: Michael Rose (79, pen.), Peter Vincenti (83).

Carlisle: Ashley Nadesan (50).

Halftime: 0-0.

Yeovil 0, Tranmere Rovers 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Bury 4, Notts County 0

Bury: Nicky Maynard (11), Dominic Telford (18), Jay O'Shea (65, pen.), Nicky Adams (88).

Halftime: 2-0.

Oldham 0, Port Vale 1

Port Vale: Tom Pope (37, pen.).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stevenage 0, Crewe 1

Crewe: Jordan Bowery (61).

Halftime: 0-0.

Lincoln City 1, Cambridge United 1

Lincoln City: Matt Rhead (6).

Cambridge United: Jevani Brown (11).

Halftime: 1-1.

Forest Green Rovers 1, Cheltenham 1

Forest Green Rovers: Joseph Mills (75).

Cheltenham: Tyrone Barnett (26).

Halftime: 0-1.

Grimsby Town 0, Exeter 0

Halftime: 0-0.