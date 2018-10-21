BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
2018/10/21 02:52
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 8 6 2 0 15 4 20
Atletico Tucuman 7 4 3 0 13 6 15
Santa Fe 8 4 3 1 10 4 15
Defensa y Justicia 7 4 3 0 9 4 15
Aldosivi 9 5 0 4 9 8 15
Huracan 7 4 2 1 9 3 14
Boca Juniors 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
Velez Sarsfield 9 4 2 3 9 10 14
River Plate 8 3 4 1 12 4 13
Godoy Cruz 9 4 1 4 7 7 13
Banfield 8 3 3 2 7 7 12
Colon 9 3 3 3 9 11 12
Gimnasia 9 3 2 4 6 7 11
Independiente 7 2 4 1 10 7 10
Talleres 9 3 1 5 9 9 10
Tigre 8 2 4 2 9 11 10
Rosario Central 7 3 1 3 5 8 10
San Martin 7 2 2 3 9 12 8
San Lorenzo 7 1 4 2 9 11 7
Belgrano 8 1 4 3 3 8 7
Argentinos Jrs 7 1 3 3 2 4 6
Newell's 7 1 2 4 6 9 5
Estudiantes 6 1 1 4 5 8 4
San Martin de T. 7 0 4 3 3 8 4
Patronato Parana 8 1 1 6 5 13 4
Lanus 8 0 3 5 5 15 3
Friday, Oct. 19

Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 0

Saturday, Oct. 20

Colon 1, River Plate 0

Godoy Cruz 2, Aldosivi 0

Lanus vs. Patronato Parana 1830 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Rosario Central 2045 GMT

Newell's vs. Tigre 2300 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 21

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman 1615 GMT

Argentinos Jrs vs. Santa Fe 1830 GMT

Independiente vs. Huracan 2045 GMT

San Martin de T. vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT

Monday, Oct. 22

Belgrano vs. Banfield 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 23

San Lorenzo vs. San Martin 0000 GMT

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Estudiantes vs. Newell's 2230 GMT