STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ernests Gulbis reached his first ATP final since 2014 by beating top-seeded John Isner 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Stockholm Open on Saturday.

Gulbis, a former French Open semifinalist, will play Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's championship match in his bid for a seventh career title.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas won the first of the semifinals, beating Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-2. The 19-year-old Greek has yet to win a title.

Gulbis was once ranked No. 10 but is No. 145 after an injury-hit last few years.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports