MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two tropical storms are swirling in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, and one is forecast to become a hurricane and approach the country's west coast late next week.

Tropical Storm Willa is the 21st named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season. It was about 305 miles (490 kilometers) south-southwest of the port city of Manzanillo on Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was likely to remain well off the coast through Wednesday, but after that it could turn toward land.

Tropical Storm Vicente formed Friday off the coast of the southern state of Chiapas. Its core was about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southeast of Salina Cruz.

The center said it could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain along Mexico's southern Pacific coast and parts of Guatemala.