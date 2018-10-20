|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Orlando
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Antonio
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Houston
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Sacramento
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 120, Orlando 88
Brooklyn 107, New York 105
Memphis 131, Atlanta 117
Minnesota 131, Cleveland 123
New Orleans 149, Sacramento 129
Toronto 113, Boston 101
Milwaukee 118, Indiana 101
Golden State 124, Utah 123
L.A. Clippers 108, Oklahoma City 92
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 8 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.