All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 33 26 Montreal 6 4 1 1 9 21 15 Boston 7 4 2 1 9 26 21 Tampa Bay 5 4 1 0 8 18 10 Ottawa 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 Buffalo 7 3 4 0 6 13 22 Florida 5 1 2 2 4 18 21 Detroit 7 0 5 2 2 15 33 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 7 4 2 1 9 25 22 New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 20 9 Columbus 6 4 2 0 8 22 22 Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 20 20 Washington 7 3 2 2 8 29 28 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 19 16 Philadelphia 7 3 4 0 6 25 31 N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 24 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 7 6 1 0 12 24 15 Colorado 7 4 1 2 10 26 18 Winnipeg 7 4 2 1 9 19 17 Chicago 6 3 1 2 8 23 25 Minnesota 7 3 2 2 8 17 20 Dallas 7 3 4 0 6 19 21 St. Louis 6 1 3 2 4 17 23 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 7 5 1 1 11 21 15 Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 26 23 Vancouver 7 4 3 0 8 23 23 San Jose 7 3 3 1 7 22 20 Edmonton 5 3 2 0 6 13 16 Vegas 7 3 4 0 6 15 20 Los Angeles 7 2 4 1 5 14 23 Arizona 6 2 4 0 4 8 12

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Florida 6, Washington 5, SO

Minnesota 3, Dallas 1

Nashville 5, Calgary 3

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.