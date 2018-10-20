  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/10/20 22:15
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 9 6 3 0 20 7 21
ch-Man City 8 6 2 0 21 3 20
Liverpool 8 6 2 0 15 3 20
Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19 10 18
Tottenham 8 6 0 2 15 7 18
Bournemouth 8 5 1 2 16 12 16
Wolverhampton 8 4 3 1 9 6 15
Man United 9 4 2 3 15 16 14
Watford 8 4 1 3 11 12 13
Leicester 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
Everton 8 3 3 2 13 12 12
Burnley 8 2 2 4 10 12 8
Brighton 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
Crystal Palace 8 2 1 5 5 9 7
West Ham 8 2 1 5 8 13 7
Southampton 8 1 2 5 6 14 5
Fulham 8 1 2 5 9 21 5
Huddersfield 8 0 3 5 4 17 3
Newcastle 8 0 2 6 6 13 2
Cardiff 8 0 2 6 4 17 2

ch-Championship Winner

Saturday, Oct. 20

Chelsea 2, Man United 2

Wolverhampton vs. Watford 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Burnley 1400 GMT

West Ham vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT

Cardiff vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Newcastle vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 21

Everton vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

Monday, Oct. 22

Arsenal vs. Leicester 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Middlesbrough 13 7 4 2 16 7 25
Sheffield United 12 8 1 3 21 13 25
West Brom 12 7 3 2 31 17 24
Leeds 13 6 5 2 23 11 23
Blackburn 13 5 6 2 16 16 21
Nottingham Forest 12 4 7 1 17 13 19
Sheffield Wednesday 13 5 4 4 20 20 19
Brentford 12 4 6 2 20 14 18
Derby 12 5 3 4 15 13 18
Norwich 12 5 3 4 15 15 18
Swansea 12 4 5 3 12 9 17
Wigan 12 5 2 5 14 16 17
Bristol City 12 4 4 4 16 14 16
Stoke 12 4 4 4 17 18 16
Aston Villa 12 3 6 3 20 20 15
Bolton 12 4 3 5 10 15 15
Birmingham 12 2 8 2 13 12 14
QPR 12 4 2 6 9 19 14
Rotherham 12 3 2 7 9 19 11
Millwall 12 2 4 6 13 19 10
Reading 12 2 3 7 15 20 9
Preston 12 2 3 7 18 24 9
Ipswich 12 1 6 5 11 18 9
Hull 12 2 2 8 10 19 8
Friday, Oct. 19

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2

Saturday, Oct. 20

Blackburn 2, Leeds 1

Wigan vs. West Brom 1400 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Swansea 1400 GMT

Ipswich vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Norwich 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Millwall 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Derby vs. Sheffield United 1630 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sheffield United vs. Stoke 1845 GMT

Birmingham vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Norwich vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT

Swansea vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Millwall vs. Wigan 1845 GMT

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Leeds vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Preston vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

West Brom vs. Derby 1900 GMT

Bolton vs. Nottingham Forest 1900 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 13 9 3 1 23 11 30
Peterborough 13 8 3 2 30 19 27
Barnsley 12 7 4 1 26 9 25
Doncaster 13 7 3 3 21 16 24
Sunderland 12 6 5 1 24 13 23
Accrington Stanley 13 6 5 2 17 13 23
Walsall 12 6 4 2 15 12 22
Fleetwood Town 13 5 5 3 21 12 20
Southend 13 6 2 5 17 16 20
Luton Town 13 5 4 4 19 18 19
Charlton 12 5 3 4 19 18 18
Coventry 13 5 3 5 11 13 18
Scunthorpe 13 4 5 4 20 26 17
Blackpool 11 3 7 1 12 9 16
Burton Albion 12 4 2 6 13 15 14
Rochdale 13 3 4 6 19 28 13
Shrewsbury 13 2 6 5 11 13 12
Wycombe 13 2 6 5 14 19 12
Gillingham 12 3 2 7 15 22 11
AFC Wimbledon 13 3 2 8 10 18 11
Bristol Rovers 13 2 4 7 9 13 10
Bradford 13 3 1 9 10 20 10
Oxford United 13 2 3 8 13 23 9
Plymouth 13 1 4 8 9 22 7
Saturday, Oct. 20

Charlton vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT

Charlton vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT

Wycombe vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

Plymouth vs. Gillingham 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe 1845 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT

Bradford vs. Coventry 1845 GMT

Southend vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 13 10 1 2 27 10 31
Exeter 13 8 3 2 24 12 27
Newport County 13 8 3 2 20 20 27
Milton Keynes Dons 13 6 6 1 16 8 24
Tranmere 13 6 5 2 17 12 23
Colchester 13 6 4 3 28 15 22
Stevenage 13 6 3 4 16 13 21
Forest Green 13 4 8 1 19 12 20
Bury 13 5 4 4 19 15 19
Crawley Town 13 6 1 6 18 18 19
Carlisle 13 6 1 6 13 15 19
Oldham 12 4 5 3 16 12 17
Swindon 13 4 5 4 17 18 17
Mansfield Town 11 3 7 1 16 9 16
Yeovil 12 4 4 4 20 15 16
Port Vale 13 4 2 7 13 19 14
Morecambe 13 4 1 8 14 25 13
Crewe 12 3 3 6 12 13 12
Northampton 13 2 6 5 11 19 12
Notts County 12 3 3 6 16 26 12
Grimsby Town 12 3 2 7 9 18 11
Cheltenham 12 2 3 7 9 18 9
Cambridge United 13 2 2 9 11 26 8
Macclesfield 13 0 4 9 11 24 4
Saturday, Oct. 20

Crawley Town vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Bury vs. Newport County 1845 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester 1845 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Carlisle 1845 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Exeter 1845 GMT

Swindon vs. Cambridge United 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Stevenage vs. Port Vale 1845 GMT

Yeovil vs. Crewe 1845 GMT

Oldham vs. Cheltenham 1845 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County 1845 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Forest Green vs. Tranmere 1845 GMT