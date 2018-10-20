LONDON (AP) — Ross Barkley scored in the sixth minute of injury time to earn Chelsea a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League and spark a touchline fracas involving United manager Jose Mourinho on Saturday.

A member of Chelsea's coaching staff celebrated wildly in front of United's bench and clearly angered Mourinho, who leapt to his feet and was soon in the middle of a melee that included security staff and, before long, players from both sides.

The late goal denied Mourinho a first win in four attempts as United manager at Chelsea, where he won three league titles across two spells.

Anthony Martial scored goals in the 55th and 73rd minutes as United came from behind to lead following Antonio Rudiger's opener in the 21st.

Barkley equalized with one of the last kicks of the game, preserving Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season after nine games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports