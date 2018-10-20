WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Jose Mourinho made his latest return to former club Chelsea in the Premier League as Manchester United conceded late in a 2-2 draw. On a busy day in England's top division, first-place Manchester City hosts Burnley and Liverpool travels to Huddersfield. By Steve Douglas. Developing through the day. 700 words by 2000 GMT, photos. Plus separate reports on eight matches.

TEN--WTA FINALS

SINGAPORE — Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens, the last two U.S. Open champions, will make their career debuts at the WTA Finals by playing each other in their first match in Singapore on Monday. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 690 words, photo.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona tries to regain the Spanish league lead when it hosts Sevilla, while Real Madrid unsuccessfully attempted to end a four-game winless streak when it hosted Levante. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-LEVANTE

MADRID — Real Madrid reached the worst scoring drought in its history in a 2-1 home loss to Levante in the Spanish league on Saturday. Julen Lopetegui's team went more than 465 minutes without finding the net before Marcelo ended the streak in the second half at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 260 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start for Juventus against Genoa despite a rape allegation against him in the United States. The Serie A leader has a six-point advantage over Napoli, which visits Udinese. Also, Roma hosts Spal. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain looks to make it 10 straight wins when the runaway league leader faces Amiens at home. At the other end of the table, Thierry Henry makes his managerial debut when struggling Monaco travels to Strasbourg. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayern Munich hopes to end its four-game winless streak at Wolfsburg. Also, Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund visits Stuttgart, which has a new coach after dropping to last. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

CAR--F1-US GRAND PRIX

AUSTIN, Texas — Even in the rain, Lewis Hamilton seems to be in unbeatable form. As for Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel's fading title hopes, another unforced error may doom his chances once and for all. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 590 words, photos.

CAR--F1-US GRAND PRIX- FERRARI'S LAST STAND

AUSTIN, Texas — A promising start to 2018 has turned into another season of Formula One frustration for Ferrari. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 820 words, photos.

TEN--KREMLIN CUP

MOSCOW — Daria Kasatkina won the Kremlin Cup on Saturday as Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur narrowly failed to become the first WTA winner from her country. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 300 words, photo.

TEN--STOCKHOLM OPEN

STOCKHOLM — The top three seeded players — John Isner, Fabio Fognini and Stefanos Tsitsipas — play in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open. UPCOMING: 150 words by 1900 GMT.

GLF--CJ CUP

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Brooks Koepka has improved his chances of taking over as No. 1 golfer in the world, shooting a bogey-free 5-under 67 Saturday to take a four-stroke lead after three rounds of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. SENT: 580 words, photos.

GLF--ANDALUCIA VALDERRAMA MASTERS

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Ashley Chesters holds the lead at the rain-hit Andalucia Valderrama Masters in the European Tour. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2000 GMT.

GLF--LPGA SHANGHAI

SHANGHAI — Carlota Ciganda of Spain shot a 5-under 67 Saturday to share the lead with Sei Young Kim after the third round of the LPGA Shanghai. SENT: 290 words.

MOT--JAPAN GP

MOTEGI, Japan — Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso claimed pole position for the Japanese MotoGP on Saturday. SENT: 130 words.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka — England beat Sri Lanka by 18 runs on Saturday under the Duckworth/Lewis method in the rain-shortened fourth one-day international to take an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Early copy has moved. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1400 GMT.

CRI--BANGLADESH-ZIMBABWE PREVIEW

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh is looking to test its reserves in the absence of key players Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal as it takes on Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series, which starts Sunday. SENT: 270 words.

RAC--CAULFIELD CUP

MELBOURNE, Australia — Godolphin stable's Best Solution won the Caulfield Cup in a photo finish ahead of American-bred Homesman, with The Cliffsofmoher finishing third on Saturday in the 2,400-meter race. SENT: 250 words.

RGL--AUSTRALIA-TONGA

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Australia crushed the hopes of a nation — and its watching king — when it beat Tonga 34-16 Saturday in their first rugby league test encounter. SENT: 450 words.

FIG--SKATE AMERICA

EVERETT, Washington — Nathan Chen is picking up right where he left off last year. By Mark Moschetti. SENT: 530 words, photos.

BBN--NLCS

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun slid across home plate and raised his arms in sheer joy. A big lead, a bruising bullpen and a boisterous crowd have the Milwaukee Brewers all set up for Game 7. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BBO--LEADING OFF

A look at what's happening around the majors on Saturday. SENT: 260 words, photos.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Serge Ibaka added 21 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics 113-101 on Friday night in an early matchup between Eastern Conference contenders. SENT: 890 words, photo.

