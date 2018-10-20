Central American migrants sit on the bridge over the Suchiate River that separates Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 20
A child is carried over the border fence as thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border towards Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border towards Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Migrants broke down the gates at the border crossing.
Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, jumped from a border bridge into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, climb a border bridge fence to jump into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Migrants tired of waiting to cross into Mexico, jumped from a border bridge fence into the Suchiate River, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Thousands of Honduran migrants stream towards the border bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, moments before the migrants broke down the gates.
Migrants rush to the aide of a man injured by a rock thrown by an unidentified person at the border bridge in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Central American migrants walk on the bridge over the Suchiate River that separates Guatemala and Mexico, towards the border crossing in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.
TECUN UMAN, Guatemala (AP) — The Latest on a caravan of Central American migrants hoping to reach the United States (all times local):
7:30 a.m.
Thousands of Central American migrants participating in a caravan heading toward the United States woke up on a bridge that divides the borders of Guatemala and Mexico.
The migrants have no fresh supplies of water or food and slept amid garbage that has piled up at the crossing. Without bathrooms, a foul odor wafted through the air.
Jose Yanez woke up at 5 a.m. and said that his back hurt.
The 25-year-old farmer had no blanket to fend off the chill, but vowed to continue on.
"From here, we're going on. From here, there's no turning back," he said.
He said that he makes 150 lempiras a day, or about $6, and has no work benefits.
On the Mexican side of the border, a group of about 30 migrants sang the national anthem of Honduras.