  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan Yushan Forum attendees amazed by agenda booklet illustrations

The conference brochure featured more than 50 bust drawings of participants 

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/20 20:20
Agenda booklet for Yushan Forum 2018

Agenda booklet for Yushan Forum 2018 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An agenda booklet for the Yushan Forum (玉山論壇) that concluded last week in Taipei unexpectedly stole the limelight with its pages of hand-drawn pictures of attending dignitaries.

Unlike typical conference brochures, which usually include real photos of attendees, the booklet featured bust drawings of more than 50 event participants. The illustrations accompanied individual bios and introductions of each speaker, CNA reported.

The artist behind the project is Yen Li-chia (顏麗家), a 22-year-old staff member of Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation who organized the Yushan Forum. A student in journalism at National Chengchi University, she revealed it was a pleasant experience to “go artistic” with the booklet, despite having to spend six hours working on the project.

Drawing has been a hobby since childhood, she said joyfully. She added that she felt a sense of achievement depicting the senior speakers in such a “good-looking” way, the report quoted her.

Her artwork was so well-received that attendees took the brochure home as a souvenir, a testimony to the “warm power” displayed by Taiwan, reckoned the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation.


Agenda booklet for Yushan Forum 2018 (Photo by CNA)
Yushan Forum

RELATED ARTICLES

Tsai Ing-wen: New Southbound Policy starting to bear fruit
Tsai Ing-wen: New Southbound Policy starting to bear fruit
2018/10/11 15:55
Taiwan President calls for cooperation with Southeast Asia in face of global challenges
Taiwan President calls for cooperation with Southeast Asia in face of global challenges
2018/10/11 11:56
Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation to develop stronger ties with Indo-Pacific neighbors 
Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation to develop stronger ties with Indo-Pacific neighbors 
2018/08/07 15:23
New Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation to foster regional ties  
New Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation to foster regional ties  
2018/06/01 16:57
Former Japanese defense minister proposes to stay calm on Taiwan Independence
Former Japanese defense minister proposes to stay calm on Taiwan Independence
2017/10/13 17:38