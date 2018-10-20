Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;87;78;Partly sunny;88;78;S;8;74%;33%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;97;78;Sunny and very warm;97;78;NE;5;40%;2%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;78;61;A shower or two;75;59;ENE;6;63%;78%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and warmer;77;61;Sunny and nice;77;62;ENE;8;70%;5%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;60;47;Sunny and pleasant;62;49;WSW;8;78%;71%;2

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;50;42;Spotty showers;53;41;ESE;12;69%;76%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;Sunny and beautiful;79;52;SSE;6;30%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Milder;47;38;Mostly cloudy;48;30;W;17;58%;22%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;Sun and clouds, nice;88;70;E;9;56%;9%;8

Athens, Greece;Sun, some clouds;76;61;Partly sunny;72;59;NNE;8;70%;65%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;67;51;A shower in the a.m.;68;52;SW;8;71%;55%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, nice;90;68;Showers around;85;67;SE;12;59%;70%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm around;90;74;SW;5;73%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;High clouds;83;63;Showers and t-storms;83;63;E;6;69%;70%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;90;79;Rain and a t-storm;89;78;S;6;75%;87%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;76;59;Partly sunny;74;59;W;6;70%;5%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;64;45;Partly sunny;64;45;SSE;4;50%;9%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;68;48;Cloudy and cooler;55;42;W;8;60%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;55;39;Patchy fog, then sun;57;42;SSW;3;76%;13%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;48;A shower or two;66;48;NW;5;80%;90%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;64;A t-storm in spots;77;62;ENE;11;92%;72%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with some sun;64;41;Showers around;54;39;N;12;68%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;58;42;Sunny and delightful;61;46;N;3;65%;56%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;68;54;Low clouds and fog;65;49;NE;4;72%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;67;44;Rain and drizzle;55;45;NE;7;54%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;66;59;Partly sunny;71;59;ENE;9;59%;30%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;86;64;A little a.m. rain;86;64;NW;4;46%;56%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;70;49;Partly sunny;69;52;NE;7;50%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sun, some clouds;89;70;Sunlit and very warm;93;72;ENE;7;35%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;76;54;Clouds and sun, warm;82;58;SE;18;33%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;76;69;A shower or t-storm;77;68;NNW;3;81%;82%;9

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;90;77;Rain and a t-storm;88;77;NNE;8;74%;67%;4

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;52;32;Chilly with sunshine;50;41;SW;10;47%;0%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SSW;5;77%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;55;42;An afternoon shower;56;47;SW;8;78%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;85;78;High clouds;85;78;N;13;73%;23%;4

Dallas, United States;Warmer;73;50;Partly sunny;65;48;E;6;51%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;91;73;Turning sunny;90;73;SSE;10;63%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;91;66;Hazy sunshine;92;63;N;6;38%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and beautiful;69;42;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;SW;6;29%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;Mostly sunny;92;71;NNE;5;61%;27%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;97;72;A shower in the p.m.;91;72;SW;5;57%;56%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;63;53;A little a.m. rain;59;39;WNW;12;83%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;69;41;Sunny and pleasant;71;42;NNE;5;30%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and a t-storm;68;63;Showers and t-storms;72;65;NE;7;87%;83%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;82;75;A morning shower;87;73;SSE;6;77%;60%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;85;57;Sunshine and nice;77;51;ESE;10;48%;12%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;88;70;Partly sunny, nice;87;73;ENE;9;61%;4%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;49;35;Low clouds and fog;50;47;SW;10;86%;69%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;NE;7;78%;73%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;Nice with some sun;82;73;E;10;69%;32%;7

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;85;75;An afternoon shower;85;76;NE;13;69%;57%;7

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;90;68;Partly sunny;90;68;SSE;6;44%;14%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;84;57;Sunshine and nice;85;56;N;7;38%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;70;58;Some sun;67;57;NE;7;71%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;94;77;A t-storm around;95;78;ENE;8;57%;70%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;94;81;Mostly sunny;93;82;N;8;54%;3%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;77;48;Not as warm;72;46;NE;8;37%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;75;40;Sunshine and nice;71;40;N;4;24%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;73;Hazy sun and warm;99;73;NNW;4;19%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;75;54;Sunny and nice;78;53;S;6;57%;13%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;103;81;Partly sunny;102;81;SSE;8;24%;15%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;61;42;Partly sunny;57;36;NNE;7;65%;36%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;75;Partly sunny;89;76;NNE;6;62%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;92;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;73;WNW;6;69%;78%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;93;72;Hazy sunshine;94;72;NNW;5;59%;3%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;ESE;4;80%;83%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;38;A t-storm in spots;57;40;ENE;9;65%;71%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SW;8;74%;65%;6

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;68;61;Some brightening;68;61;S;9;73%;53%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;76;58;Showers and t-storms;72;58;SW;7;78%;83%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;62;46;Low clouds and fog;63;44;NNW;5;76%;61%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;90;62;Mostly sunny;83;60;S;5;46%;7%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;87;75;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;SSW;7;70%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;70;57;Showers and t-storms;70;53;NNE;5;66%;82%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;78;Nice with some sun;87;80;W;4;69%;64%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;A t-storm around;96;79;S;5;63%;87%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm around;91;78;ENE;9;66%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with showers;63;48;Mostly sunny;66;48;NE;8;62%;12%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Spotty showers;69;57;Showers around;68;55;NNE;8;70%;82%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;89;75;A stray shower;89;76;NE;8;67%;59%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;53;34;Partly sunny;51;29;NE;5;71%;5%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and nice;86;76;Mostly sunny, nice;85;76;SSE;8;67%;20%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;65;54;Clouds and sun, nice;71;57;NNE;8;56%;28%;6

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;51;31;Cloudy and colder;40;26;NW;14;49%;18%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;50;35;Low clouds;47;35;SE;4;61%;20%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;95;81;Hazy sunshine;94;81;NNW;7;61%;5%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;56;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;E;12;49%;55%;11

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;64;44;Sunshine and cooler;49;38;NW;19;49%;10%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;83;64;A t-storm in spots;80;61;NNW;6;62%;43%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;38;34;A little p.m. rain;43;33;SW;16;91%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the a.m.;68;52;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;NNE;7;52%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;49;39;Afternoon rain;58;39;WSW;8;80%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain ending, cooler;52;27;Cloudy and colder;39;23;WNW;15;54%;27%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;83;78;Showers;83;78;ESE;13;78%;95%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;74;Showers and t-storms;84;73;NNW;5;85%;92%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds;91;77;Partly sunny;92;77;E;8;68%;44%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;64;42;Sunny and pleasant;65;48;NNE;5;60%;16%;2

Perth, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;66;59;Morning showers;68;56;SW;16;67%;65%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A passing shower;90;75;SSW;5;69%;78%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;88;75;A p.m. shower or two;86;75;NE;11;77%;74%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;91;71;An afternoon shower;92;73;ENE;5;52%;66%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;55;42;Sun and some clouds;54;33;ESE;4;59%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;73;37;Not as warm;66;40;NE;4;65%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;68;55;Cloudy with showers;69;54;NNE;9;55%;73%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;70;57;Mostly sunny, nice;75;58;E;5;71%;6%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;75;Clouds and sun;86;76;E;7;61%;62%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;46;36;Showers around;40;36;WSW;16;74%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;51;36;Low clouds and fog;53;42;SSW;3;75%;7%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;73;65;A shower in the a.m.;73;65;E;7;62%;59%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;71;Mostly sunny, nice;91;71;SSE;8;30%;3%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;79;54;A p.m. t-storm;76;49;NNE;5;67%;66%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A thick cloud cover;50;40;Clouds and sun;52;43;SW;7;74%;24%;2

San Francisco, United States;Nice with sunshine;70;53;Sunny;66;55;W;8;73%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;63;Showers and t-storms;77;63;ENE;6;70%;82%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;76;A shower in places;87;77;ENE;9;72%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;74;65;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;N;5;100%;87%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. t-storm;70;50;Morning showers;70;50;ENE;5;72%;92%;4

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;74;44;Mostly cloudy;79;51;SW;5;43%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;An afternoon shower;86;73;N;8;74%;64%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;76;59;Showers and t-storms;73;55;E;7;75%;84%;3

Seattle, United States;Fog this afternoon;62;47;Areas of morning fog;63;47;NNE;5;70%;8%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and beautiful;71;44;Partly sunny;68;43;N;3;53%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;68;61;Rather cloudy;72;63;ESE;7;58%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A shower or t-storm;89;79;NNE;6;74%;70%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun, a shower;66;44;Cloudy with a shower;60;45;E;5;70%;81%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;76;A shower in spots;86;75;E;9;74%;77%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;52;36;Cloudy;54;47;SW;9;78%;71%;1

Sydney, Australia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;61;Cooler with a shower;67;59;WNW;16;61%;82%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;77;67;A stray shower;81;70;ESE;7;62%;54%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with a shower;52;39;Low clouds and fog;51;46;SSW;10;85%;67%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;64;44;Sunny and delightful;70;46;ENE;5;36%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;72;50;Clouds and sun;73;55;NNE;5;51%;40%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;71;59;Becoming cloudy;75;60;SE;7;31%;30%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Variable cloudiness;81;69;A morning shower;82;69;ENE;6;62%;47%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;84;53;Cloudy;79;54;E;4;45%;68%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;64;56;Sunny and beautiful;72;54;ENE;9;53%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;52;34;A snow shower;44;36;WSW;15;56%;61%;1

Tripoli, Libya;More sun than clouds;80;68;Some sun, a shower;79;69;SE;4;69%;81%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;77;63;A shower;77;62;WSW;5;78%;67%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;50;22;Afternoon flurries;45;23;NNW;7;47%;80%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;61;45;Clearing;64;46;NE;3;67%;2%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;64;41;Showers around;55;40;NNW;9;52%;65%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;93;75;A t-storm around;86;74;NNW;5;74%;79%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and fog;52;35;Low clouds and fog;53;34;SSW;2;69%;3%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds and fog;52;37;Partly sunny;55;35;W;3;77%;26%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;62;54;Clouds and sun;65;53;N;15;73%;5%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;77;Rain and a t-storm;88;76;ENE;5;80%;95%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Thickening clouds;71;47;High clouds;69;48;ENE;3;48%;55%;2

