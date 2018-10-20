Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 20, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;S;14;74%;33%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;36;26;Sunny and very warm;36;26;NE;9;40%;2%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;26;16;A shower or two;24;15;ENE;10;63%;78%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and warmer;25;16;Sunny and nice;25;17;ENE;13;70%;5%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;15;8;Sunny and pleasant;17;10;WSW;14;78%;71%;2

Anchorage, United States;Inc. clouds;10;6;Spotty showers;12;5;ESE;20;69%;76%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny and beautiful;26;11;SSE;9;30%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Milder;9;3;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;W;27;58%;22%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;Sun and clouds, nice;31;21;E;15;56%;9%;8

Athens, Greece;Sun, some clouds;25;16;Partly sunny;22;15;NNE;12;70%;65%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;20;11;A shower in the a.m.;20;11;SW;13;71%;55%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun, nice;32;20;Showers around;30;19;SE;20;59%;70%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SW;8;73%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;High clouds;28;17;Showers and t-storms;28;17;E;10;69%;70%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;32;26;Rain and a t-storm;32;26;S;10;75%;87%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Partly sunny;24;15;W;10;70%;5%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;18;7;SSE;6;50%;9%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;20;9;Cloudy and cooler;13;6;W;13;60%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;13;4;Patchy fog, then sun;14;6;SSW;6;76%;13%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;A shower or two;19;9;NW;8;80%;90%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;18;A t-storm in spots;25;16;ENE;17;92%;72%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with some sun;18;5;Showers around;12;4;N;20;68%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;14;6;Sunny and delightful;16;8;N;4;65%;56%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;20;12;Low clouds and fog;18;9;NE;7;72%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;19;7;Rain and drizzle;13;7;NE;12;54%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;19;15;Partly sunny;22;15;ENE;14;59%;30%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;30;18;A little a.m. rain;30;18;NW;6;46%;56%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;21;11;NE;11;50%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sun, some clouds;32;21;Sunlit and very warm;34;22;ENE;12;35%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;24;12;Clouds and sun, warm;28;15;SE;29;33%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;24;20;A shower or t-storm;25;20;NNW;5;81%;82%;9

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;32;25;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;NNE;13;74%;67%;4

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;11;0;Chilly with sunshine;10;5;SW;16;47%;0%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSW;8;77%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;13;6;An afternoon shower;13;8;SW;12;78%;84%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;29;26;High clouds;30;26;N;22;73%;23%;4

Dallas, United States;Warmer;23;10;Partly sunny;19;9;E;10;51%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;33;23;Turning sunny;32;23;SSE;16;63%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;33;19;Hazy sunshine;33;17;N;10;38%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and beautiful;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;SW;10;29%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;33;22;NNE;9;61%;27%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, warm;36;22;A shower in the p.m.;33;22;SW;8;57%;56%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;17;12;A little a.m. rain;15;4;WNW;19;83%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;NNE;8;30%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and a t-storm;20;17;Showers and t-storms;22;18;NE;11;87%;83%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;28;24;A morning shower;30;23;SSE;9;77%;60%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunshine and nice;25;10;ESE;17;48%;12%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;ENE;14;61%;4%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;10;2;Low clouds and fog;10;8;SW;17;86%;69%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NE;11;78%;73%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Nice with some sun;28;23;E;17;69%;32%;7

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;29;24;An afternoon shower;30;25;NE;21;69%;57%;7

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny;32;20;SSE;10;44%;14%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;29;14;Sunshine and nice;29;14;N;12;38%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;21;14;Some sun;19;14;NE;11;71%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;35;25;ENE;12;57%;70%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;34;27;Mostly sunny;34;28;N;12;54%;3%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;25;9;Not as warm;22;8;NE;13;37%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;24;4;Sunshine and nice;21;5;N;6;24%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;23;Hazy sun and warm;37;23;NNW;6;19%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;24;12;Sunny and nice;26;12;S;9;57%;13%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;27;Partly sunny;39;27;SSE;13;24%;15%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;16;6;Partly sunny;14;2;NNE;11;65%;36%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NNE;9;62%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;WNW;9;69%;78%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;34;22;Hazy sunshine;35;22;NNW;8;59%;3%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;7;80%;83%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;3;A t-storm in spots;14;4;ENE;14;65%;71%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;13;74%;65%;6

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;20;16;Some brightening;20;16;S;15;73%;53%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;24;15;Showers and t-storms;22;15;SW;12;78%;83%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;17;8;Low clouds and fog;17;6;NNW;9;76%;61%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;Mostly sunny;28;15;S;8;46%;7%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;SSW;11;70%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;21;14;Showers and t-storms;21;12;NNE;8;66%;82%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;Nice with some sun;31;27;W;7;69%;64%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;36;26;S;7;63%;87%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;33;26;ENE;15;66%;66%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with showers;17;9;Mostly sunny;19;9;NE;12;62%;12%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Spotty showers;21;14;Showers around;20;13;NNE;13;70%;82%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray shower;31;24;NE;13;67%;59%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;11;1;Partly sunny;11;-1;NE;8;71%;5%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and nice;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;SSE;14;67%;20%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;NNE;13;56%;28%;6

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. rain;11;-1;Cloudy and colder;4;-3;NW;22;49%;18%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;10;2;Low clouds;8;2;SE;6;61%;20%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;35;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;NNW;11;61%;5%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;E;19;49%;55%;11

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;18;7;Sunshine and cooler;9;3;NW;31;49%;10%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;28;18;A t-storm in spots;27;16;NNW;9;62%;43%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;3;1;A little p.m. rain;6;0;SW;26;91%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the a.m.;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;NNE;11;52%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;10;4;Afternoon rain;15;4;WSW;12;80%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain ending, cooler;11;-3;Cloudy and colder;4;-5;WNW;24;54%;27%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;28;26;Showers;28;26;ESE;22;78%;95%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Showers and t-storms;29;23;NNW;8;85%;92%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds;33;25;Partly sunny;34;25;E;13;68%;44%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;18;5;Sunny and pleasant;18;9;NNE;8;60%;16%;2

Perth, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;19;15;Morning showers;20;14;SW;26;67%;65%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A passing shower;32;24;SSW;8;69%;78%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;31;24;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;NE;18;77%;74%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;An afternoon shower;34;23;ENE;8;52%;66%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;13;5;Sun and some clouds;12;1;ESE;7;59%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;23;3;Not as warm;19;5;NE;6;65%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;13;Cloudy with showers;20;12;NNE;14;55%;73%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;21;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;E;9;71%;6%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;Clouds and sun;30;24;E;11;61%;62%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;2;Showers around;5;2;WSW;26;74%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;11;2;Low clouds and fog;12;6;SSW;5;75%;7%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;23;18;A shower in the a.m.;23;18;E;12;62%;59%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;SSE;13;30%;3%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;26;12;A p.m. t-storm;24;9;NNE;9;67%;66%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A thick cloud cover;10;5;Clouds and sun;11;6;SW;11;74%;24%;2

San Francisco, United States;Nice with sunshine;21;12;Sunny;19;13;W;12;73%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ENE;10;70%;82%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;24;A shower in places;30;25;ENE;15;72%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;N;8;100%;87%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;Morning showers;21;10;ENE;9;72%;92%;4

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;23;7;Mostly cloudy;26;11;SW;8;43%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;An afternoon shower;30;23;N;13;74%;64%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;25;15;Showers and t-storms;23;13;E;12;75%;84%;3

Seattle, United States;Fog this afternoon;17;8;Areas of morning fog;17;8;NNE;7;70%;8%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and beautiful;22;7;Partly sunny;20;6;N;5;53%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;20;16;Rather cloudy;22;17;ESE;12;58%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A shower or t-storm;32;26;NNE;10;74%;70%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun, a shower;19;7;Cloudy with a shower;16;7;E;8;70%;81%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;30;24;E;14;74%;77%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;11;2;Cloudy;12;8;SW;14;78%;71%;1

Sydney, Australia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;16;Cooler with a shower;20;15;WNW;26;61%;82%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;25;20;A stray shower;27;21;ESE;12;62%;54%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with a shower;11;4;Low clouds and fog;11;8;SSW;16;85%;67%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;18;6;Sunny and delightful;21;8;ENE;9;36%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;22;10;Clouds and sun;23;13;NNE;8;51%;40%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;22;15;Becoming cloudy;24;15;SE;11;31%;30%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Variable cloudiness;27;21;A morning shower;28;21;ENE;10;62%;47%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;29;11;Cloudy;26;12;E;6;45%;68%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A couple of showers;18;13;Sunny and beautiful;22;12;ENE;14;53%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;11;1;A snow shower;6;2;WSW;24;56%;61%;1

Tripoli, Libya;More sun than clouds;27;20;Some sun, a shower;26;21;SE;7;69%;81%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;25;17;A shower;25;17;WSW;7;78%;67%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;10;-6;Afternoon flurries;7;-5;NNW;11;47%;80%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;16;7;Clearing;18;8;NE;5;67%;2%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;18;5;Showers around;13;4;NNW;15;52%;65%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;34;24;A t-storm around;30;23;NNW;8;74%;79%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and fog;11;2;Low clouds and fog;11;1;SSW;4;69%;3%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds and fog;11;3;Partly sunny;13;2;W;5;77%;26%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;17;12;Clouds and sun;18;12;N;25;73%;5%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;25;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;ENE;9;80%;95%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Thickening clouds;21;9;High clouds;21;9;ENE;5;48%;55%;2

