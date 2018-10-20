TAIPEI (Taiwan Today) — Heat insulation solar glass, an invention by Taiwan scientists that can block thermal radiation and generate power from sunlight, is attracting global attention for its energy efficiency and potential to reduce electricity consumption, the Ministry of Science and Technology said Oct. 17.



Developed by a team at Taipei City-based National Taiwan University of Science and Technology and funded by MOST, the building material is set to be trialed by Al Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates. Currently under expansion with the aim of becoming the world’s biggest airport, the UAE facility will carry out a six-month test of two HISG structures starting November.



The photovoltaic glass not only generates electricity from solar radiation it also blocks around 80 percent of heat radiation—thereby reducing energy consumption from air conditioning. Under experimental conditions, HISG maintained the indoor temperature at 25-26 C when the outdoor temperature was 40 C.



Led by Young Chin-huai, a professor at NTUST Department of Civil and Construction Engineering, the project was awarded a Marie Sklodowska-Curie actions grant in 2014. Under the European Commission fellowship, Young refined the technology as an exchange scholar at the U.K.-based University of Nottingham.



Last November, the invention also won a startup award presented by Fukuoka City Government, helping raise HISG’s profile in Japan. The team is also exploring opportunities in the U.K. market with potential clients such as hotel chain Premier Inn, the ministry added. (CPY-E)