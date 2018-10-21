Taiwan to make referendum day public holiday

Taipei, Oct. 20 (CNA) Taiwan's government is working on legislation to make referendum day a public holiday, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said Saturday.

Earlier this year, the Legislative Yuan passed an amendment to the Referendum Act that lowers the minimum voting age from 20 to 18, as part of the government's efforts to encourage more young people to participate in the referendum process.

Under the law, local government elections are sanctioned public holidays for eligible voters aged 20 or above, but that privilege has yet to be extended to referendum voters.

This year, voters will get to vote in at least nine referendums on Nov. 24, the same day as local government elections are to be held.

A legal process is currently being addressed to ensure the rights of Taiwanese people in a referendum, the MOL said.