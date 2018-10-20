TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kaohsiung residents can expect to be wowed by a spectacular sunset on Nov. 11, forecast to occur at 5:15 pm on the day, according to Central Weather Bureau.

Qingnian 1st Road (青年一路) will be sealed off between section Minquan 1st Road and Weiren Street from 4 pm to 6 pm to allow for a better and safer viewing experience for the solar phenomenon, Tourism Bureau of Kaohsiung said in a statement.

Kaohsiung shares a street grid pattern similar to that of Manhattan, NY, where twice per year the setting sun or the rising sun is aligned with the east-west streets of the city, creating a stunning spectacle dubbed as “Manhattanhenge” as the sun is framed by illuminated towering skyscrapers.

Photography enthusiasts are invited to visit the area to take selfies against the backdrop of the rare phenomenon. Individuals producing the pictures at a number of hotels and accommodation establishments will enjoy preferential offers in a program sponsored by Kaohsiung City Government.

The Tourism Bureau has also taken the opportunity to promote travel to the southern city of Taiwan, when the weather is warm and suited for outdoor activities, presenting the availability for a gondola ride on Love River or a double-decker sightseeing tour to Lotus Pond (蓮池潭).

Kaohsiung has been ranked one of the Top-10 cities to visit in 2018 by Lonely Planet. Attractions listed by the travel guide include a massive arts center, a spectacular cruise terminal, a sleek light-rail system, and the new 'Eye of the Mountain' skywalk, according to the website of Lonely Planet.