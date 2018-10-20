ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Rights groups are calling on Ethiopia's reformist new leader to stop using repressive tactics once favored by the previous leadership.

Human Rights Watch on Saturday highlighted the recent detention of hundreds of youth in the capital, Addis Ababa, after they rallied to condemn killings of ethnic minorities.

Ethiopia on Tuesday released some 1,100 of the youth from a military camp after a monthlong detention in which the federal police commissioner said they were "brainwashed." Several hundred others are still detained.

Human Rights Watch says the use of the camps "signals a worrying return to a period when the security forces frequently carried out arbitrary arrests" and puts Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's dramatic political reforms at risk.

This is the group's most outspoken criticism since Abiy took office in April.