TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Thousands of pro-independence demonstrators have gathered in Taiwan's capital to express their disapproval with China's stance toward their island.

The rally in Taipei was convened by Formosa Alliance, which has urged Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party to amend the Referendum Act, so that Taiwanese can decide whether to change the island's official name from Republic of China to Taiwan.

In an Oct. 10 National Day address, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen pledged to boost the island's defenses against Beijing's military threats.

China cut off contact with Tsai's government shortly after her inauguration in 2016 and has been ratcheting up diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan in a bid to compel her to agree to Beijing's insistence that the self-governing island democracy is a part of China.