TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Remedies provided by the Chinese government could hardly make up for losses inflicted upon Taiwanese firms doing business in China amid the trade conflicts between the world’s two largest economies, according to several leading Taiwanese businessmen.

Corporate representatives attending a celebratory ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Kunshan Taiwanese Business Association (昆山市台灣同胞投資企業協會) in Jiangsu on Oct. 19 are confronted with an external environment marked by uncertainties brought about by the escalating China-U.S. trade war, an issue taking center stage in the event among the worried businessmen, reported CNA.

Despite the ongoing effort to implement remedial measures by the Chinese government to mitigate adverse impacts on Taiwanese companies from the fallout of the trade confrontation, it is impossible to fairly compensate all affected firms, lamented President of KTBA Lee Kuan-hsin (李寬信).

Action taken by the Chinese authorities includes assistance for the businesses to transfer part of their export orders to China's domestic market, Lee added.

Chai So-ling (翟所領), a senior member of an association managing investments in China by Taiwanese companies, held pessimistic views about any fix offered by China, with one proposing subsidies for affected businesses with funds from extra tariffs imposed on imports from the U.S. “How can you ensure fair calculations with regard to subsidies, while excluding companies not export-driven but are nevertheless suffering from spillover effects?” he questioned.

Taiwanese firms with factories in China are faced with limited options. A few are either relocating or shutting down their production lines all together, while more companies are “braced for losses on a three-to-four year streak as they struggle to maintain their market share,” Chai was quoted as saying.